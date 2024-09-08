Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. 'Unique' Ronaldo 'an example to everyone' as Portugal arrive in Scotland

'Unique' Ronaldo 'an example to everyone' as Portugal arrive in Scotland

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during a training session
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during a training sessionAndrew Milligan / PA Images / Profimedia
Cristiano Ronaldo's commitment to international football aged 39 is an example to his team-mates, said Portugal boss Roberto Martinez (51) after the superstar's arrival in Scotland sparked excitement among fans.

Instead of training at Hampden Park, where Portugal face Scotland in the Nations League on Tuesday, the visitors used St Mirren's ground in Paisley for their pre-match preparations.

That led to hundreds of people descending on the SMiSA Stadium, eager to get a glimpse of Ronaldo.

"When you arrive in a stadium, in a place like this, I think you get to know the iconic figure and the career of a player that is unique," said Martinez at his pre-match press conference.

"There is not another player with more than 200 caps at international level as an example, the number of goals that he's scored, the trophies that he's achieved.

"For me it's very easy to manage a player that can help the team to win tomorrow. All the rest is something for all of us to enjoy because it's a unique case and I think we can all learn from being close to him."

Ronaldo was often criticised after failing to score as Portugal crashed out of EURO 2024 at the quarter-finals to France.

However, Martinez has continued to field the Al Nassr forward, who scored his 133rd international goal in Saturday's 3-1 Nations League win over Poland in Warsaw.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star started that match and Martinez assured his fans he will be involved against Scotland.

"I have no doubt that Cristiano after 60 minutes (on Saturday) can be involved in the second game. I don't know if he can start or if he can finish the game, but he can certainly be involved," added Martinez.

Portugal have won all three of their games in Nations League Group A1 and three more points in Glasgow will edge them to the brink of securing qualification for March's quarter-finals.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueCristiano RonaldoPortugal
Related Articles
Winners and Losers: Arnautovic leads free-scoring Austria as Van Dijk sees red
Croatia win extends 'brave' Scotland's worst losing streak in five years
Ronaldo scores as Portugal cruise to victory against Poland in Nations League
Show more
Football
Cameroon and Algeria seal Africa Cup of Nations finals places
Updated
Italy all but seal Nations League quarter-final berth with crushing victory over Israel
Carsley open to England hiring a foreign manager amid Guardiola links
Harry Wilson helps Wales swat aside Montenegro in Nations League
Kolo Muani brace earns France tough Nations League win over Belgium
Leweling nets on debut for Germany in tight win over Netherlands
Mbappe says he and entourage a victim of 'fake news' after rape allegations
Paul Pogba hungry to have his football cake after doping ban reduced
Super Eagles return to Nigeria after harrowing experience in Libya
Most Read
Nigeria boycott AFCON qualifying match against Libya after 'inhumane treatment'
Former champions Ghana in desperate fight for survival in AFCON qualifying
From the Special One to the Crying One: The Mourinho show in Turkey
Sinner blocked out 'very, very tough' off-court turmoil to win Shanghai Masters

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings