Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Ronaldo scores as Portugal cruise to victory against Poland in Nations League

Ronaldo scores as Portugal cruise to victory against Poland in Nations League

Bernardo Silva celebrates scoring the opening goal with his teammate Cristiano Ronaldo
Bernardo Silva celebrates scoring the opening goal with his teammate Cristiano Ronaldo Sergei Gapon/AFP
Portugal secured a 3-1 victory over Poland at the PGE Narodowy in the UEFA Nations League, extending the Selecao’s unbeaten head-to-head run to six games.

The game started in pulsating fashion with both sides throwing bodies forward in search of the opening goal. The first major chance came after 10 minutes when Cristiano Ronaldo pounced on a loose ball in the six-yard box but somehow thundered the ball against the bar from point-blank range.

The hosts looked to be in control, albeit without creating a clear-cut chance, but they were caught out by a clinical Portuguese attack midway through the half. Bruno Fernandes found space again in the box, showing great awareness to deftly nod the ball into the path of Bernando Silva, who rifled home a sweetly struck volley.

Ronaldo doubled his nation’s lead before half-time, yet the goal owed everything to Rafael Leao’s fine individual run before his shot crashed against the post and fell to the captain to tap home into an empty net.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

 

The hosts tried to get back into the game after the break but were regularly caught on the counter-attack by Portugal, and the game should’ve been over shortly after the interval. Ronaldo had time and space in the box but unselfishly laid the ball off for the arriving Bruno Fernandes, who somehow spooned it wide with the goal at his mercy.

That miss allowed Poland to claw their way back into the game with 15 minutes to go. Piotr Zielinski did well to take a loose ball in his stride before placing the ball past Diogo Costa to halve the deficit.

As they committed bodies forward looking for the leveler, Poland were caught again on the counter, with Jan Bednarek turning a Nuno Mendes cross into his own net to seal the points for Portugal. 

Another win sees the Selecao extend their perfect record in the group, claiming nine points from three games, while Poland have suffered back-to-back defeats since their opening win against Scotland.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeaguePolandPortugalCristiano Ronaldo
Related Articles
Police arrest dozens after Croatia and Poland football match
Ronaldo the hero as Portugal made to sweat by Scotland in comeback win
Modric the match winner as Croatia sneak past Poland in Nations League
Show more
Football
Interim boss Carsley confirms he has not applied for permanent England job
Morocco crush Central African Republic, Guirassy scores hat-trick for Guinea
Carsley ready to go 'back to basics' as humbled England face Finland
Mitrovic on target as Serbia soar to heap pressure on winless Switzerland
Zubimendi strikes late to send Spain past Denmark and top of Group 4
Manchester United dressing room reportedly 'bugged' before Aston Villa match
Croatia survive scare to overcome Scotland in Nations League encounter
Viana to succeed Begiristain as Manchester City's director of football
Updated
Liverpool star Salah released from Egypt squad over injury fears
Most Read
Manchester United dressing room reportedly 'bugged' before Aston Villa match
Viana to succeed Begiristain as Manchester City's director of football
Mohamed Salah helps Egypt to victory as Tunisia stunned by Comoros
Suspended Van Dijk heads back to Liverpool for rest after red card

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings