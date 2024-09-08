Ronaldo scores as Portugal cruise to victory against Poland in Nations League

Portugal secured a 3-1 victory over Poland at the PGE Narodowy in the UEFA Nations League, extending the Selecao’s unbeaten head-to-head run to six games.

The game started in pulsating fashion with both sides throwing bodies forward in search of the opening goal. The first major chance came after 10 minutes when Cristiano Ronaldo pounced on a loose ball in the six-yard box but somehow thundered the ball against the bar from point-blank range.

The hosts looked to be in control, albeit without creating a clear-cut chance, but they were caught out by a clinical Portuguese attack midway through the half. Bruno Fernandes found space again in the box, showing great awareness to deftly nod the ball into the path of Bernando Silva, who rifled home a sweetly struck volley.

Ronaldo doubled his nation’s lead before half-time, yet the goal owed everything to Rafael Leao’s fine individual run before his shot crashed against the post and fell to the captain to tap home into an empty net.

Match stats Flashscore

The hosts tried to get back into the game after the break but were regularly caught on the counter-attack by Portugal, and the game should’ve been over shortly after the interval. Ronaldo had time and space in the box but unselfishly laid the ball off for the arriving Bruno Fernandes, who somehow spooned it wide with the goal at his mercy.

That miss allowed Poland to claw their way back into the game with 15 minutes to go. Piotr Zielinski did well to take a loose ball in his stride before placing the ball past Diogo Costa to halve the deficit.

As they committed bodies forward looking for the leveler, Poland were caught again on the counter, with Jan Bednarek turning a Nuno Mendes cross into his own net to seal the points for Portugal.

Another win sees the Selecao extend their perfect record in the group, claiming nine points from three games, while Poland have suffered back-to-back defeats since their opening win against Scotland.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

