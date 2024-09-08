Police arrest dozens after Croatia and Poland football match

Croatian police arrested dozens of football fans for fighting after the UEFA Nations League match between Croatia and Poland, the country's interior ministry said on Monday.

It said dozens of Polish fans attacked Croatian supporters and then clashed with police, following Sunday's game in the eastern town of Osijek, in which Croatia beat Poland 1-0.

There was another fight elsewhere later on between Polish and Croatian fans, it added, without giving details of the location.

"Dozens of people have been detained and the criminal investigation is ongoing," the ministry said on social media.

The authorities did not say exactly how many Polish nationals had been arrested.

At least five fans were also detained in Osijek before the Group A1 match for fighting in which a Polish national was injured.