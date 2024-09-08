Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Police arrest dozens after Croatia and Poland football match

Police arrest dozens after Croatia and Poland football match

Scenes inside the stadium before the match began
Scenes inside the stadium before the match beganDamir SENCAR / AFP
Croatian police arrested dozens of football fans for fighting after the UEFA Nations League match between Croatia and Poland, the country's interior ministry said on Monday.

It said dozens of Polish fans attacked Croatian supporters and then clashed with police, following Sunday's game in the eastern town of Osijek, in which Croatia beat Poland 1-0.

There was another fight elsewhere later on between Polish and Croatian fans, it added, without giving details of the location.

"Dozens of people have been detained and the criminal investigation is ongoing," the ministry said on social media.

Key match stats
Key match statsFlashscore

The authorities did not say exactly how many Polish nationals had been arrested.

At least five fans were also detained in Osijek before the Group A1 match for fighting in which a Polish national was injured.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueCroatiaPoland
Related Articles
Winners and Losers: Ronaldo's umpteenth record and San Marino's historic victory
England interim boss Carsley takes confidence from win over Ireland after doubting himself
Spain overcome red card to put four past Switzerland in Nations League
Show more
Football
Matthijs de Ligt gets Ronald Koeman vote of confidence for Germany clash
From Ferguson to Gasperini: Seven managers you just can't picture anywhere else
Valencia begin disciplinary action over Rafa Mir sexual assault allegations
Van Dijk lays out Liverpool ambitions amid contract speculation
Irish goalkeeper Kelleher hints at Liverpool exit in search of first-team action
When is Kenya’s AFCON qualifier against Namibia and how can you watch it?
Harry Kane set to become 10th player to win 100 caps for England
Real Madrid forward Rodrygo 'upset' over Ballon d'Or shortlist omission
Most Read
Ronaldo the hero as Portugal made to sweat by Scotland in comeback win
The key moments and numbers behind Aryna Sabalenka's US Open triumph
Tennis Tracker: Jannik Sinner beats Taylor Fritz in straight sets to claim US Open title
Jannik Sinner beats Taylor Fritz to win maiden US Open men's championship

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings