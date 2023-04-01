Chelsea Women to play at least seven games at Stamford Bridge in 2023-24

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Women’s Super League
  4. Chelsea Women to play at least seven games at Stamford Bridge in 2023-24
Chelsea Women to play at least seven games at Stamford Bridge in 2023-24
The move is part of the ongoing growth of women's football in the UK
The move is part of the ongoing growth of women's football in the UK
Reuters
Chelsea will play four Women's Super League (WSL) games and all Champions League home games at Stamford Bridge next season and have increased their ticket prices as part of a "long-term commercial plan" for the team, the club said on Tuesday.

The move "reflects the continued growth of the women's game", Chelsea said, and comes after consultation with fans in 2023.

Last year, manager Emma Hayes had called for women's soccer in England to be more ambitious and raise its ticket prices, describing the game as "too cheap".

Chelsea's four-match ticket package for WSL games at Stamford Bridge starts from 50 pounds and goes up to 170 pounds, while the season ticket for the remaining seven league games at Kingsmeadow ranges from 60-120 pounds.

European ticket prices will be communicated later this year, Chelsea said. The club charged a top price of 49 pounds for the 2022-23 season ticket, which included all 11 home league games.

"Supporters wanted flexibility over ticket options and many supporters wanted only to attend matches at either Stamford Bridge or Kingsmeadow, rather than both," the club added.

Chelsea won the WSL and FA Cup last season and also reached the Champions League semi-finals, where they lost to eventual title winners Barcelona.

Mentions
FootballChelseaWomen’s Super League
Related Articles
Sam Kerr nets double as Chelsea crowned WSL champions while Reading relegated
Chelsea on verge of fourth straight WSL title after 2-0 win over Arsenal
Norway ready to make an impact at World Cup, winger Guro Reiten says
Show more
Football
'Football Leaks' ruling postponed in light of new law amid Pope's visit
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Updated
Tottenham Hotspur sign winger Manor Solomon for free on five-year deal
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United close to signing Onana, Solomon arrives at Spurs
Updated
Trinity Rodman expects 'ruthless' US to win third straight Women's World Cup
United States arrive in New Zealand for Women's World Cup defence
FIFA lifts Zimbabwe suspension in time for World Cup qualifiers
Barcelona start demolishing Camp Nou as they prepare to relocate
Former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli given a 16-month ban
Boss Ange Postecoglou hoping to present Harry Kane with Spurs vision amid transfer rumours
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United close to signing Onana, Solomon arrives at Spurs
Wimbledon debutant Eubanks in dreamland after ending Tsitsipas' challenge in fourth round
Aryna Sabalenka wants shield from 'hate' after Victoria Azarenka booing
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |