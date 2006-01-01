Best XI of players who won't be at Euro 2024: Nordic stars dominate high-quality cast

Although most of the biggest football stars will be present at the upcoming European Championship, many of them will be missing - and not because of injuries. The Euros will not involve many players who did not make it to Germany with their national teams at all.

Take a look at Flashscore's starting XI of the best players who didn't make it to Euro 2024.

The best XI of players missing Euro 2024 Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Lukas Hradecky (Finland)

Finland finished third in qualifying Group H behind Denmark and Slovenia and were then beaten 4-1 by Wales in the final playoffs. So far, the only tournament they have ever qualified for was Euro 2021. Hradecky did win the Bundesliga title with Leverkusen though as consolation for not participating in the European Championship.

Defenders

Julian Ryerson (Norway)

The Norwegians have also only made one appearance at the European Championships so far, finishing third in the group in 2000 in the Netherlands and Belgium. Although they currently have an extremely strong generation, they again failed to qualify, this time behind Spain and Scotland.

Victor Lindelof (Sweden)

He hasn't kicked a ball much for Manchester United where he is in his seventh season, but even so, 19 starts in the best competition in the world is a decent amount. Central defender Lindelof wasn't able to prevent Sweden's qualification flop, where they finished third in Group F, nine points behind Austria and 10 behind Belgium. They will miss the Euros for the first time since 1996.

Stefan Savic (Montenegro)

The Atletico defender played seven games in qualifying and scored twice, but Montenegro finished third in Group D behind Hungary and Serbia and will miss the Euros. As an independent country, they have been competing in qualifiers since 2009, with their biggest achievement so far being second place in the Euro 2012 qualifiers. The Montenegrins fell to the Czech Republic in the subsequent playoffs.

Konstantions Tsimikas (Greece)

Due to injury, he only started six games for Liverpool in 2024. The left-back did not miss the Euro play-offs in March, where the 2004 champions ended with their heads in their hands. After 120 minutes of football with Georgia, they lost in the penalty shootout. The former Olympiakos player continues to wait for his first major international tournament, as the Greeks have been absent since 2012.

Sweden had a poor qualifying campaign Flashscore

Midfielders

Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden)

He has had a relatively prolific season in the Premier League, during which he has appeared in 36 games and scored eight goals. However, the versatile attacker, who most often starts on the wing, hasn't transferred his decent form from the club scene to the national team. He will miss the European Championship due to his poor productivity in the yellow and blue jersey - he scored one goal and assisted two in qualifying.

Martin Odegaard (Norway)

One of the best footballers in the world, the Arsenal captain, who finished just behind City in the Premier League for the second consecutive season, is both creative and productive. The Norwegian midfielder, who most often operates between the 8 and 10 positions in an Arsenal jersey, scored eight goals and registered 10 assists in the league. But for Norway, he is a shadow of himself - one goal and one assist in seven qualifying matches.

Emil Forsberg (Sweden)

The experienced midfielder said goodbye to Europe in the winter and traded Leipzig for New York. However, his departure to the MLS did not affect his national team career. During the Euro qualifiers, he scored two goals and added one assist.

Alexander Isak (Sweden)

Isak has been superb since signing for Newcastle. In his second season, the lanky striker made an even bigger impact, netting a superb 21 goals in 30 games. The third top scorer of the past Premier League season, who has Eritrean ancestry, did not exactly shine in the national team jersey like his compatriots.

Norway also disappointed in qualifying Flashscore

Strikers

Viktor Gyokeres (Sweden)

The biggest rising star of the last club season. The Sporting striker has netted a stunning 40 goals in 48 games since the summer and has rightly asked for a transfer to a more famous club. Sporting have put an astronomical price tag on the Swedish forward that only the most powerful clubs will pay. On the national stage, however, the former Coventry striker will have to step up, celebrating a goal on only three occasions in qualifying.

Erling Haaland (Norway)

Quite possibly the best striker in the world, Haaland had a slow start in a national team jersey, but now suddenly has 31 goals in 33 games. During the Euro struggles, Haaland scored six times in five games, but his contribution was not enough for Norway.