  4. Jonas Eidevall resigns as Arsenal women's head coach after poor run of form

Eidevall won two Women's League Cup titles with Arsenal
Arsenal women's head coach Jonas Eidevall (41) resigned on Tuesday after three years at the club, following back-to-back defeats by Bayern Munich and Chelsea.

Assistant coach Renee Sledgers will take charge of the team on an interim basis, the Women's Super League club said in a statement.

Sixth-placed Arsenal have won only one of four league matches this season and lost 5-2 at Bayern in the Champions League last week before a 2-1 defeat by Chelsea.

"We thank Jonas for his commitment to the club and achievements here since joining us," Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar said in a statement.

Swede Eidevall won two Women's League Cup titles with Arsenal.

"Jonas has brought us back-to-back trophies... together with many memorable moments on the pitch," director of women's football Clare Wheatley said.

