Australia preparing for 'new coach bounce' against Renard's Saudi Arabia

Australia and Saudi Arabia are both on five points in Group C

Australia will hope the much-travelled Herve Renard (56) will not wield his old magic on his return to the Saudi Arabia dugout when the teams clash in a crunch World Cup qualifier at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Thursday.

While Renard was the man in charge during the Saudis' stunning win over eventual champions Argentina at the 2022 World Cup, he is viewed darkly in Australia for torpedoing the Socceroos' hopes of automatic qualification for Qatar.

A 0-0 draw in Sydney in 2021 and a 1-0 home win over Australia the following year sent Graham Arnold's team down the perilous playoffs route to earn their ticket to Qatar.

Australian football had a measure of revenge last year when the Matildas knocked Renard's France out of the Women's World Cup quarter-finals via a penalty shootout.

With Australia second in Group C, locked on five points with the Saudis and Bahrain but ahead of both on goal difference, Thursday's match could go a long way to deciding which teams qualify directly for the 2026 finals in North America.

Japan are five points clear at the top and in the box seat to claim one of the group's two automatic tickets to the global showpiece.

Australia have enjoyed their own "new coach bounce" under Tony Popovic, who put the Socceroos' qualifying campaign back on track with a 3-1 win over China and a gutsy 1-1 draw in Japan in the last window.

Australia's recent form Flashscore

Prior to that, Australia had suffered a rare home loss to Bahrain and were held 0-0 by Indonesia, prompting Arnold to quit after a storm of criticism.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, are looking to right the ship after parting ways with Italian Roberto Mancini following a 2-0 defeat by Japan and 0-0 draw with Bahrain.

Renard will be familiar with much of the squad he has inherited and can hope for better relations with senior players following reports of discord under Mancini.

Given the Green Falcons' mostly poor record on the road and their recent scoring woes, Renard and his players will likely be content to eke out a draw against Australia before heading to Indonesia next Tuesday.

Australia defender Cameron Burgess told reporters on Wednesday they were preparing for the unexpected.

"It could be some different things thrown at us," he added. "They've got a new manager and a different way of playing.

"They've had that manager before so they'll be familiar with each other.

"So, yeah, there's things to look at, and obviously, more importantly, what we can do to hurt them."