  4. Late winner reignites China's World Cup dream, Iran and South Korea increase leads

Reuters
Updated
Son reached a major landmark for South Korea
Son reached a major landmark for South Korea
China reignited their World Cup qualification hopes with a last-gasp 1-0 win over Bahrain in Riffa thanks to a Yuning Zhang strike after Herve Renard marked his return to the Saudi Arabia dugout with a 0-0 draw against hosts Australia on Thursday.

The Chinese moved to six points from five games with Zhang's 91st-minute winner, the result pulling Branko Ivankovic's side level with the Australians and Saudis and four points behind Japan in Group C as the qualifiers reach the halfway point.

The Chinese rekindled their hopes of a first World Cup appearance since 2002 when Zhang pounced to defeat Bahrain with a goal from close range moments after the hosts had seen Ali Haram's effort ruled out by VAR for offside.

China's win leaves them level with Australia and Saudi Arabia, who shared the points at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

The Australians continue to hold onto second place in the group on goal difference from Renard's Saudi Arabia with China in fourth. Bahrain are fifth on five points.

Japan lead with 10 points and take on last-placed Indonesia in Jakarta on Friday.

The top two finishers in each of Asia's three qualifying groups advance automatically to the 2026 finals in North America while the third and fourth placed nations progress to another phase of preliminaries.

The Group C standings
The Group C standingsFlashscore

Iran and South Korea consolidate

Elsewhere, South Korea cemented their hold on top spot in Group B with a 3-1 win at hosts Kuwait, while Group A leaders Iran survived a second-half scare to defeat North Korea 3-2 after conceding two goals following Shojae Khalilizadeh's 51st-minute red card.

Iran consolidated their position at the top of Group A after Amir Ghalenoei's side survived a turbulent second half to hand North Korea defeat in a five-goal thriller at the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane.

Mehdi Ghayedi put the visitors ahead in the 29th minute before two goals in four minutes from Mohammad Mohebi gave the Iranians a comfortable half-time cushion.

But Khalilzadeh's sending off for a foul on Ri Jo Guk changed the game.

Mehdi Taremi sliced in an own goal in the 56th before Kim Yu Song bundled home a second for the Koreans three minutes later.

Taremi was then denied from the penalty spot by Kang Ju Hyok after 67 minutes and Ri hit the bar as Iran clung on to escape with the win.

South Korea maintained their grip on top spot in Group B with victory over Kuwait as Son Heung-Min scored his 50th international goal.

Oh Se-hun headed Korea's opener in the 10th minute before Son doubled the lead from the penalty spot nine minutes later.

Although Mohammad Daham pulled one back on the hour mark, Bae Jun-ho struck with 16 minutes left to wrap up a win that takes Hong Myung-bo's side to 13 points.

In the later matches in Group A, Qatar beat Uzbekistan 3-2 while the United Arab Emirates defeated Kyrgyzstan 3-0 to boost both of the Arab states' hopes of direct qualification.

Catch up on all of the results here.

FootballWorld ChampionshipIranChinaNorth KoreaBahrainSaudi ArabiaAustraliaKuwaitSouth KoreaJapanIndonesiaKyrgyzstanQatarUnited Arab EmiratesUzbekistan
