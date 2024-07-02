Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Championship
  4. Mircea Lucescu returns for second spell as Romania coach after first tenure in 1980s

Mircea Lucescu returns for second spell as Romania coach after first tenure in 1980s

Mircea Lucescu during his time with Dynamo Kyiv
Mircea Lucescu during his time with Dynamo KyivReuters
Romania have brought back Mircea Lucescu (79) for a second spell in charge of the national team, replacing fellow Romanian Edward Iordanescu, the National Football Federation (FRF) said on Tuesday.

Lucescu coached Romania from 1981-1986 and has since managed Serie A's Inter Milan, Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray and Ukrainian Premier League side Shakhtar Donetsk, among several other clubs, as well as the Turkey national team.

Lucescu, who last managed Ukraine's Dynamo Kyiv, has signed a two-year contract, with the FRF saying the main objective during that period will be qualifying the team for the 2026 World Cup.

"I am a 100% product of Romanian football," Lucescu said in a statement. "I have great confidence in this generation of players. It is a group of players who can grow a lot."

Under Iordanescu, Romania reached the knockout rounds of the 2024 European Championship for the first time in 24 years but lost to the Netherlands in the round of 16.

"The performance they did at EURO 2024 in Germany gives them the right to believe in their potential, that they can reach the World Championship," Lucescu added.

"Only one thing made me decide to come to the national team: my love for football, my obligation to Romanian football."

Mentions
FootballWorld ChampionshipRomania
Related Articles
Netherlands' Joey Veerman restores reputation with second chance at Euro 2024
Youthful Romania can build on impressive EURO 2024 showing
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Demiral the Turkish hero as Dutch find attacking verve
Show more
Football
Two Polish referees removed from Champions League duty
Brazil's Marta remains banned for semi-final against Spain
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Casemiro vs Rabiot at United, Saudi league won't drop De Bruyne plans
OPINION: Premier League clubs facing off in pre-season have advantage
Transfer News LIVE: Barcelona upping efforts to sign Olmo, De Ligt out and Tah in at Bayern
Updated
English teenager Nunn joins Cagliari from 11th-tier Stoke Gifford United
Former Nigeria and Barcelona star Amuneke unveiled as Heartland coach
'I'm living a dream & don't want to wake up,' says Henry after leading France to Olympic final
Fantasy Premier League: Gameweek One's biggest talking points
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Barcelona upping efforts to sign Olmo, De Ligt out and Tah in at Bayern
Paris Olympics LIVE: Duplantis breaks pole vault world record, Dutch delight in 3x3 final
Spain fight back to overcome Morocco and book spot in Olympic Games final
France made to sweat against Egypt as Mateta leads hosts into Olympic final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings