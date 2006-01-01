Prolific Japan set sights on Saudi Arabia as top teams clash in key World Cup qualifiers

Japan face second-placed Saudi Arabia in Group C of Asia's third round of World Cup preliminaries in Jeddah on Thursday looking to continue their prolific start as top-of-the-table clashes take centre stage across the continent.

Hajime Moriyasu's Japan arrive in the Gulf state having handed out thrashings to China and Bahrain, scoring 12 times in the previous window to sound a warning to the sides chasing one of two automatic World Cup berths available from Group C.

Australia, under new coach Tony Popovic, entertain China in Adelaide while Bahrain host Indonesia but all are in the shadow of a dominant Japan team that are already favourites to secure qualification for an eighth consecutive World Cup.

The top two finishers in each of Asia's three groups in this phase of the preliminaries secure direct passage to the finals while the third and fourth-placed nations progress to a further round. Teams in the fifth and sixth spots are eliminated.

Moriyasu's Japan squad is largely unchanged for the meeting with the Saudis, who will be without Mohammed Kanno after the midfielder was sent off in their last-gasp 2-1 win over China in Dalian last month.

That victory, secured through a pair of headers from Hassan Kadesh, added some gloss to an uneven window for Roberto Mancini's team and has left the Saudis two points adrift of Thursday's opponents Japan.

"As we've always done, we'll prepare the best we can to win each match," Moriyasu said.

"The hardest thing is the battle against the heat. Whether we can perform to our level will be key."

Japan have made an excellent start Flashscore

South Korea will take on Group B leaders Jordan without their injured captain Son Heung-min with coach Hong Myung-bo aiming to build on a 3-1 win over Oman last month having seen his side draw 0-0 with Palestine in Seoul on September 5.

Jordan, who beat the Koreans in the Asian Cup semi-finals in February, lead the standings on goal difference, with Iraq joining their fellow west Asians and South Korea on four points.

Jesus Casas' Iraq side will host Palestine in Basra with Oman, under new coach Rashid Jaber, taking on Kuwait, who drew their opening fixtures against Jordan and Iraq.

Group A leaders Uzbekistan face Iran in Tashkent with both teams on six points after their first two games to open up a three-point gap over the United Arab Emirates.

The Paulo Bento-coached Emiratis host North Korea while back-to-back Asian Cup winners Qatar will be looking for their first win when Kyrgyzstan visit Doha.