Popovic's 'winning mentality' can help Australia in qualifiers, says Goodwin

Tony Popovic addresses the media after being named the new coach of the Australia national team

Australia's players were sad to see Graham Arnold depart as coach but are hopeful of improving under Tony Popovic's "winning mentality," winger Craig Goodwin (32) said.

Arnold resigned after a poor start to the third phase of World Cup qualifying in Asia, with Popovic drafted in before the Socceroos' third match against China this week.

Goodwin paid tribute to Arnold, who led Australia to their best World Cup performance in Qatar two years ago during his six-year, second stint in charge.

"No one knew it was coming or expected it. And obviously, I guess it's a bit of a sad time because it's been six years with Arnie in charge and we've achieved some amazing things together," Goodwin told reporters in Adelaide on Monday.

"It's sad to see that chapter end but this is football... and now we have to refocus in the middle of qualifying at a really important stage."

Popovic has taken over a Socceroos team that lie fifth in Group C in Asia following a rare home defeat to Bahrain and a 0-0 draw against Indonesia in Jakarta.

Australia will hope for maximum points from their home match against China at Adelaide Oval on Thursday before a tough away assignment against group leaders Japan.

Australia's Craig Goodwin celebrating a goal with teammates Reuters / Ibraheem Al Omari

Having only just arrived at the Socceroos' training camp in Adelaide, Goodwin said he was unaware of Popovic's plans for the team but was doubtful of big changes for China.

"Obviously with such a short turnaround from the last camp to this camp, I would say it's probably a difficult time for a coach to come in and really stamp his style of play," he added.

"We have a very good squad and... very motivated players to make up for what has happened in the last two games."

Although Popovic has the unenviable record of losing five A-League Grand Finals as coach, the 51-year-old is the only Australian to steer a team to Asian Champions League glory, having led the Western Sydney Wanderers to the 2014 title.

Goodwin said Popovic's record underlined a winning mindset which could only help the Socceroos.

"Coming up against his teams, they are always well organised, hard to play against," said Goodwin.

"You can see he's a winner as a coach, his mentality, his answers in his interviews.

"So if he can install that similar mindset in the group, that's going to help us."

Follow World Cup qualifying here.