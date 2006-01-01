Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Championship
  4. Saudi players cannot live in the past, warns coach Mancini following Japan defeat

Saudi players cannot live in the past, warns coach Mancini following Japan defeat

Mancini watches on
Mancini watches onStringer / Reuters
Saudi Arabia coach Roberto Mancini (59) has warned his players not to rest on their previous achievements as he seeks to reinvigorate his team's challenge for an automatic berth at the 2026 World Cup.

Mancini saw his side slip to a 2-0 loss in Jeddah on Thursday against a Japan side that has dominated Asia's third round of preliminaries to leave the Saudis playing catch-up in the race for World Cup qualification.

Saudi Arabia are looking to book a spot at a third consecutive World Cup - and seventh in total - with Mancini telling his players they cannot rely on historic performances to confirm their passage to North America in two years' time.

"We don't live in the past, the important thing is to qualify regardless of the ranking," said Mancini, who took over as the long-term replacement for Herve Renard in August 2023.

"Three years ago the situation was different. Maybe the players were playing more or were younger. We have to deal with the current situation."

The group standings
The group standingsFlashscore

Renard resigned in March 2023 to take charge of France's women's team and moves to strengthen the Saudi Pro League by authorities since then have seen a significant influx of highly paid foreign stars shift to the country in recent seasons.

Their arrival, which comes with clubs allowed to sign as many as 10 non-Saudi players and field up to eight in each SPL match, has left Mancini overseeing a group of players who are often lacking regular game time.

"The only problem we have, three years ago all the Saudi players played every game," said Mancini. "Today, 50, 60 per cent don't play in the game and this is the only problem that we have."

Saudi Arabia host Bahrain on Tuesday, looking to return to winning ways with Mancini's side level on four points with their visitors and Australia. Indonesia are a further point adrift with China bottom of the group with zero.

Only the top two finishers are certain to qualify for the finals in North America with the third and fourth-placed teams advancing to a further round of preliminaries.

Mentions
FootballRoberto ManciniSaudi ArabiaWorld Championship
Related Articles
Kamada says Japan can close in on World Cup place against Australia
Chris Wood on target as New Zealand beat Tahiti in opening World Cup qualifier
Seven must-watch games during the latest international break
Show more
Football
Onsika blames Kenya’s humiliating Cameroon AFCON defeat on lack of creativity
Peru score late winner to claim shock win against Uruguay in World Cup qualifying
FlashFocus: Spanish midfielder Alex Baena is Villarreal's assist king
Bruno Fernandes eager to improve goalscoring form, takes responsibility for struggles
Father of Spurs star Son ordered to pay fine over football school abuse
Ronald Koeman rues Virgil van Dijk red card ahead of Germany showdown
Mohamed Salah helps Egypt to victory as Tunisia stunned by Comoros
Deniz Undav at the double as Germany down Bosnia & Herzegovina
Brennan Johnson on target again as Wales draw with Iceland
Most Read
Former Liverpool defender Joel Matip reportedly retires at 33
Novak Djokovic 'overwhelmed' after 'greatest rival' Rafael Nadal's retirement
Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff set for semi-final clash at Wuhan Open
World number two Carlos Alcaraz knocked out of Shanghai Masters in straight sets

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings