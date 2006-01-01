Singapore goalkeeper urges Chinese fans to stop sending him money

Singapore keeper Hassan made 11 saves in the loss
Singapore national team goalkeeper Hassan Sunny (40) has urged Chinese soccer fans to stop sending him money after his saves in Singapore's 3-1 defeat to Thailand helped China to reach the next round of World Cup qualifiers.

Sunny made 11 saves on Tuesday as Thailand fell agonisingly short of a spot in the draw for the next round on June 27 despite their 3-1 victory.

Thailand needed to win by three clear goals, or to score at least four with a two-goal victory margin, to climb above the Chinese in the standings.

The keeper went viral on Chinese social media overnight and the payment QR code of the food stall he runs with his wife was circulated online, with Chinese fans using it to send money.

"I did enjoy it for a while. I was like, oh okay, money coming in. But having said that, I was thinking when is this going to stop? Is this legal?" Hassan told Singaporean broadcaster CNA. "I think we have to stop somewhere."

How the group ended
Hassan warned that fans could be scammed as fake QR codes had also been circulated.

"I really appreciate your support for me these past few days, which has allowed me to fully experience the passion of Chinese football fans," Hassan wrote in a social media post on Thursday.

"Over these past few days, the QR code for payments at my coconut rice stall has been widely circulated online, and some videos have even been edited with fake QR codes.

"Therefore, I appeal to everyone to be rational in their support and stop transferring money to me through the internet."

