'We need to win a major tournament' - England captain Kane looking to World Cup and beyond

Kane in action for England against Ireland on Sunday

England captain Harry Kane (31) says he is performing at his highest ever level as he dismissed suggestions the 2026 World Cup should be his international swansong.

Thomas Tuchel will take over as England manager in January with his first matches not until World Cup qualifiers start in March's international break.

Interim boss Lee Carsley guided the Three Lions to promotion from the second tier of the Nations League with five wins from his six games in charge.

That included a 3-0 win away at Greece last week, where Carsley dropped Kane to the bench.

The striker admitted he had been shocked by that call, but scored in Sunday's 5-0 thrashing of the Republic of Ireland on his return to the starting lineup.

At EURO 2024 last summer, Kane often looked laboured and was substituted in all four knockout games as England reached the final.

But the Bayern Munich striker has scored 20 times for club and country in 21 appearances this season.

"I think there's a perception when you get to your thirties that you're coming to an end but for me, I'm performing at the highest level I've ever performed and feel as good as I've ever felt," Kane told the Press Association.

"I don't like to look too far ahead and in my career I never have, the World Cup is going to be exciting.

"In America, it will be an incredible occasion and ultimately it's about trying to win that, looking at where you are, where to improve and it will be no different in a couple of years."

Kane was speaking at the unveiling of a statue of him at the home of his former youth team Ridgeway Rovers in East London.

Already England's all-time record goalscorer with 69 goals in 102 games, Kane could easily also surpass Peter Shilton's record of 125 caps.

But he believes he must help end his nation's wait for a major tournament victory since 1966 to emulate World Cup-winning captain Bobby Moore and be honoured with a statue at Wembley.

Kane previously worked with Tuchel at Bayern and is positive about the impact the German can make when he becomes the third foreign manager to take charge of England.

"I think we need to win a major tournament," he added.

"We've come close on a couple of occasions and the next step is for me and the other boys to win.

"We have a new coach coming in March. He'll be great for us, he has vast experience in the big competitions, he'll bring a great energy to the team and he'll put his own stamp and identity on the way we play tactically."