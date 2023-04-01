Alex Morgan warns US has room to improve before tough Netherlands match

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Alex Morgan warns US has room to improve before tough Netherlands match
Alex Morgan warns US has room to improve before tough Netherlands match
USA forward Alyssa Thompson, right, battles for the ball against Vietnam defender Nguyen Thi My Anh
USA forward Alyssa Thompson, right, battles for the ball against Vietnam defender Nguyen Thi My Anh
Jenna Watson - USA TODAY Sports
The United States have only shown a glimpse of their potential and must start "clicking" on the pitch, co-captain Alex Morgan (34) said, as they prepare to face their 2019 final foes the Netherlands in Wellington on Thursday.

The Netherlands are out for revenge four years after the Americans beat them 2-0 to lift the trophy and two years after the US knocked them out on penalties in the quarter-finals at the Tokyo Olympics.

"This is going to be an incredibly difficult match up, very challenging," said Morgan, who is competing in the tournament for the fourth time.

"We watched the Netherlands the other night, and they have a lot of the same players as we played them in the World Cup four years ago."

The Ninth-ranked Netherlands are without their record goalscorer Vivianne Miedema (27) but are still widely expected to be the biggest hurdle for the four-times champions United States in Group E after they beat Portugal 1-0 on Sunday.

The American defence was solid in their 3-0 opening win over Vietnam on Saturday, scarcely letting the World Cup debutants into the final third.

But the US spurned several chances to find the net and Morgan, who failed to score a first-half penalty against Vietnam, conceded that there is room for improvement.

"We saw a lot of glimpses of our potential, but I feel like we weren't always clicking on the field. I feel like some of the plays that we had were a little forced or rushed," said Morgan.

"We know that we have to be at our best, and we're doing everything we can at the training field, in the meetings, watching video, doing everything we can. But this is going to be a very big match up."

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
Miedema VivianneFootballWorld Cup WomenNetherlandsMorgan AlexUSAVietnamPortugal
Related Articles
Women's World Cup Group E preview: Top-ranked USA remain firm favourites
New Zealand shooter kills two ahead of Women's World Cup opener
Horan, Morgan named captains of US Women's World Cup team as holders prepare for tournament
Show more
Football
PSG held to stalemate with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in Japan friendly
Southampton reject Lavia bid from Liverpool - why is the midfielder so widely wanted?
Updated
Australian Indigenous players hit out at 'empty symbolism' at World Cup
Transfer News LIVE: PSG allow Mbappe to talk to Al-Hilal, Liverpool's Lavia bid rejected
Updated
Norway's Graham Hansen angry after being dropped for Switzerland draw
High-flying Japan eager to take next step and shut down Costa Rica at World Cup
Alexia Putellas ready for Spain's second World Cup outing against 'dangerous' Zambia
Philippines all-business after upset win over New Zealand, says coach Alen Stajcic
Norway on brink of World Cup exit following Switzerland draw as top teams pull away
OPINION: Vini, Kane and Mbappe? A waiting game for Real Madrid could pay off
Most Read
PSG captain Marquinhos hopes for swift solution to club's dispute with Mbappe
Transfer News LIVE: PSG allow Mbappe to talk to Al-Hilal, Liverpool's Lavia bid rejected
Switzerland and Norway play out dull goalless draw to leave Group A wide open
Coach Tata Martino reveals Lionel Messi is set to be the new Inter Miami captain

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |