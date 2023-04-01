Horan, Morgan named captains of US Women's World Cup team as holders prepare for tournament

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Horan, Morgan named captains of US Women's World Cup team as holders prepare for tournament
Horan, Morgan named captains of US Women's World Cup team as holders prepare for tournament
Alex Morgan is widely recognised as the poster girl for the women's game.
Alex Morgan is widely recognised as the poster girl for the women's game.
Reuters
Midfielder Lindsey Horan (29) and forward Alex Morgan (34) were named on Friday as captains of the U.S. team that will begin a quest for a third consecutive Women's World Cup title in two weeks.

The duo are assuming the captain's role as defender Becky Sauerbrunn will miss the July 20-Aug. 20 tournament in Australia and New Zealand due to a foot injury. When the players are on the field at the same time, Horan will wear the arm band

"We have a lot of leaders on this team among the young players and the veteran players, and among those Lindsey and Alex have vast experience in big games and they understand what it takes to win at the highest levels," U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski said in a news release.

"They are ultimate professionals and understand all the factors that go into having a united and motivated team. I know they will represent us well on and off the field at the World Cup," Andonovski added.

Morgan, who will be playing in her fourth World Cup, has captained the U.S. team 22 times from the start of a match, most recently in the opening game of the 2023 SheBelieves Cup in February.

"We're both in these stages in our career where we're ready for it, where we have gained the respect of our teammates," Morgan said. "We feel really good and confident in where we are."

The 29-year-old Horan, who will be playing in her second World Cup, has captained the U.S. nine times from the start of a match, most recently at February's SheBelieves Cup.

The Lyon standout famously accepted the number 10 jersey from former captain Carli Lloyd after the forward called time on her decorated career. She takes the helm for one of the least experienced U.S. squads in recent memory, with 14 World Cup newcomers in the mix.

"There's just a new responsibility for me," Horan said.

"Holding a standard and the level and going into every single game prepared and making sure we take control of, you know, our new players, young players how the leaders on the last World Cup team took care of me," Horan added.

The U.S. kick off their campaign against Vietnam on July 22 before facing the Netherlands, who they beat in the 2019 World Cup final, and Portugal in Group E.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenHoran LindseyMorgan AlexNew ZealandSauerbrunn BeckyAndonovski MarkoLloyd CarliNetherlandsPortugal
Related Articles
World Cup presents 'paradigm shift' in women's game, says Megan Rapinoe
Naomi Girma tipped to be cornerstone of US defence for years
Veterans Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan named in US World Cup squad
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Milan agree fee with Chelsea for Pulisic, Newcastle set to sign Barnes
Updated
Inter Miami announce 'The Unveil' ahead of Lionel Messi arrival this month
Terry to return to Chelsea academy after spell as Leicester City's assistant manager
Former Netherlands keeper Edwin van der Sar hospitalised as Ajax provide update
Mauricio Pochettino ready to deliver from 'day one' in new era for Chelsea
Defender William Saliba commits future to Arsenal after signing new long-term contract
Mbappe "honoured" to tour father's native Cameroon on his summer break from PSG
UEFA relax multi-club ownership rules which allow Milan and Villa to compete in Europe
England's James would love to step out of brother's shadow ahead of World Cup
Leeds United set for another exhilarating ride with Daniel Farke at the helm
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Milan agree fee with Chelsea for Pulisic, Newcastle set to sign Barnes
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic, Swiatek and Alcaraz through, Murray taken down by Tsitsipas
Immense Novak Djokovic cruises past Stanislas Wawrinka minutes before Wimbledon curfew
Tsitsipas breaks British hearts as he battles back to knock Murray out of Wimbledon

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |