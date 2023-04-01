Veterans Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan named in US World Cup squad

Morgan was part of the victorious US women World Cup squads in 2015 and 2019

Megan Rapinoe (37) and Alex Morgan (33) will play in their fourth Women's World Cup alongside a number of new faces as United States head coach Vlatko Andonovski unveiled his squad on Wednesday ahead of their bid to win the title for the third time in a row.

Nearly two decades sit between the oldest and youngest players, with forward Alyssa Thompson joining Rapinoe at the tournament starting on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

Key defender Naomi Girma earned a spot after bursting on to the scene last year and uncapped midfielder Savannah DeMelo was a surprise inclusion.

Up front, Andonovski has put his faith in National Women's Soccer League MVP Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman along with Morgan.

Five players, Rapinoe, Morgan, midfielder Julie Ertz, defender Kelley O’Hara and goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher were part of the victorious US women World Cup squads in 2015 and 2019.

The top-ranked Americans are fielding one of their least experienced squads in recent memory, with 14 of the 23 players going to their first World Cup, compared to 11 in 2019 and seven in 2015.

They have been hit hard by injuries, with leading scorer Mallory Swanson going down in April with a serious knee problem.

Captain Becky Sauerbrunn said last week she would miss the tournament due to injury and midfielders Catarina Macario and Sam Mewis were also ruled out.

Sam's sister and fellow midfielder, Kristie Mewis, was included in the roster for her first World Cup at age 32. Her Gotham FC team mate, Lynn Williams, also made the cut for the global showpiece tournament for the first time at age 30.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders: Alana Cook (OL Reign), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Kelley O'Hara (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign)

Midfielders: Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville FC), Julie Ertz (Angel City FC), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyonnais, FRA), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

Forwards: Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC)