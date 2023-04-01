All about the three points for former champions Japan in World Cup opener against Zambia

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. All about the three points for former champions Japan in World Cup opener against Zambia
All about the three points for former champions Japan in World Cup opener against Zambia
Japan's Yui Hasegawa celebrates scoring in the 2019 World Cup
Japan's Yui Hasegawa celebrates scoring in the 2019 World Cup
Reuters
Japan coach Futoshi Ikeda (52) said it was vital for the 'Nadeshiko' to win their opening match against Zambia in Hamilton on Saturday if they are to make their mark at the Women's World Cup.

Champions at the 2011 World Cup and runners-up four years later, Japan exited in the round of 16 at the last edition of the showpiece of women's football.

"We are ready for our match tomorrow. Our first match of the World Cup is very important. So we have to be very careful, but dynamic, and we're going to get those points," Ikeda told reporters at Waikato Stadium on Friday.

"This is a tournament so we have to win one game after the other. That's important. We want to get off on the right foot so we have to win. It's the first game so we have to, we just have to win it tomorrow."

Japan coach Futoshi Ikeda is determined to start the tournament with a win
Reuters

Debutants Zambia may be ranked 77th in the world to Japan's 11th but they proved their quality by beating twice world champions Germany in a friendly earlier this month.

Ikeda said the Africans were very direct on the counterattack when they gained possession and Japan's players would have to be quick to react when they lost the ball.

Risa Shimizu (27), who started all of her country's matches in France four years ago, agreed with her coach about the importance of getting off to a winning start.

After the disappointment of Japan being knocked out of their home Olympics in the quarter-finals in 2021, the hard-working right back moved to England with West Ham United.

"I've haven't done well at international tournaments and when the Olympics ended, I thought I had to change something," she said.

"I've done everything I could personally to grow. So I want to win the match and do well at this World Cup."

Japan also play Costa Rica and Spain in Group C and fans back home will now be able to see those matches on free-to-air TV after FIFA struck a last-minute deal with broadcaster NHK.

"Nadeshiko soccer will be shown to more Japanese people and that helps our players as well," Ikeda said.

"And our fight will encourage little girls who want to get into soccer."

Follow Japan - Zambia live on Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenJapanZambiaShimizu Risa
Related Articles
Women's World Cup Group C preview: Spain's Putellas brings star quality
It's all in the details for Japan's World Cup-bound Shimizu
They're low in numbers, but female managers thrive at major tournaments
Show more
Football
Marseille to avoid transfer ban over Watford and Papa Gueye dispute - CAS
Newly-promoted Burnley sign winger Nathan Redmond from Besiktas on two-year deal
Zambia suffer second major injury blow ahead of World Cup debut against Japan
Transfer News LIVE: Mahrez set to sign for Al-Ahli, Burnley confirm Redmond deal
Updated
Pressure on United States squad and coach as World Cup title defence begins
First-half rout sees Spain cruise past Costa Rica to make perfect World Cup start
Updated
The Netherlands accuse Women’s World Cup of amateurish organisation
England vow to put pay row aside in quest Women's World Cup success
We can forgive Christine Sinclair for penalty miss, says Canada coach Priestman
Saudi state media claim Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez has joined Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Mahrez set to sign for Al-Ahli, Burnley confirm Redmond deal
Declan Rice and Kai Havertz make mark as Arsenal crush MLS All-Stars
First-half rout sees Spain cruise past Costa Rica to make perfect World Cup start
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |