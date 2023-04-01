Argentina produce stunning comeback to deny South Africa victory in Group G

Whilst Argentina failed to win their first-ever World Cup game, they produced a spirited fightback to claim a valuable point against South Africa.

Argentina looked lost and left for dead in the second half, but late strikes from Sophia Braun and Romina Nunez gave them a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw against South Africa in Group G of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, although both teams are left still searching for their first win of the group stage.

The start to the match was quiet, with neither side showing great intent going forward. Thembi Kgatlana looked the most significant threat for South Africa, whilst Aldana Cometti was the best player for Argentina at the back, and her stout defensive performance kept the opposing attack in check.

The game then burst to life on the half hour mark as the African champions bagged the opening goal as Linda Motlhalo scored from close range with a tap-in after an assist from Kgatlana.

Kgatlana was South Africa's best player Statsperform, Profimedia

The goal was initially ruled out for offside, but following a lengthy VAR review, it was later determined the star forward was onside.

Argentina failed to respond to falling behind and instead South Africa were threatening on the counter and could’ve added another goal via Kgatlana, but this time, the offside was the right call.

South Africa didn’t slow things down in the second half and would have doubled their lead just two minutes after the final whistle, but Kgatlana couldn’t convert when all she had to do was tap the ball home.

Argentina vs South Africa stats Flashscore

South Africa, just like in the first half, pounced at the earliest opportunity.

A costly mistake from Cometti generated a free run on the right from Jermaine Seoposenwe, and her low cross allowed Kgatlana to fire the ball into the roof of the goal from very close range.

La Albiceleste finally woke up and attempted to push the lines forward and the approach paid massive dividends.

First Braun pulled a goal back with a superb strike from outside the box, and only a few minutes later, Nunez evened things up with a header from inside the box following a cross from another substitute, Rodríguez.

Nunez celebrates scoring the equaliser Reuters

The two goals in quick succession salvaged a valuable point for Argentina but the draw doesn’t help either side, however, as both teams march into the final round with just one point.

Argentina will decide their fate against Sweden, a top title contender, while South Africa will play Italy knowing that a win is the only result that would allow them to make a surprise run into the knockout stages.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa)