Cristiana Girelli bags late winner as Italy claim crucial three points against Argentina

Substitute Cristiana Girelli’s late header saw Italy steal all three points in Italy’s FIFA Women’s World Cup (WWC) Group G opener against Argentina, extending her side’s unbeaten run to five games in the process.

Seeking their first-ever WWC victory, Argentina very nearly shocked Italy early on, with Mariana Larroquette’s acrobatic attempt drifting agonisingly wide of the right-hand post. It was a warning sign that the Italians took note of, before establishing dominance.

Italy vs Argentina match stats Flashscore

If it weren’t for the assistant referee’s offside flag, they would have taken the lead in the 15th minute, after Arianna Caruso superbly found the bottom right-hand corner with an inch-perfect effort.

The 42nd minute saw a classic case of déjà vu for Milena Bertolini’s side, as the assistant referee was on hand to deny their opener once again. This time, it was Valentina Giacinti who had her celebrations cut short after coolly side-footing past the experienced Vanina Correa to keep things level at the break, making it 20 consecutive Argentina games in which both sides have failed to find a goal before halftime.

Argentina started the second half in a similar fashion to the first, enjoying their best chance at finding the opening when Francesca Durante was forced to palm away Eliana Stábile’s free-kick from an improbable position.

Italy celebrate their win Reuters

For a side who have conceded 27 goals in their last five WWC games against European opposition, La Albiceleste more than held their own against an Italy side coming into the fixture on a four-game unbeaten run.

Despite remaining resolute for so long, Argentina could do nothing to prevent Girelli’s impact from the bench with the substitute rising highest to head home past a helpless Correa in the 87th minute, as the oldest player in Italy’s squad became the match-winner.

With victory in their opening group G game, Le Azzurre will have their eyes on the knockout stages.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Cristiana Girelli (Italy)