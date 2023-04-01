Australia into World Cup semis for first time following thrilling shootout win over France

The hosts Australia advanced to the semi-finals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time in their history after a 7-6 win on penalties over France following a nervy 0-0 draw.

With the expectation on the hosts to produce a fast start, it was France who took control of the game as they applied some early pressure from set pieces. Maelle Lakrar produced a contender for miss of the tournament after 11 minutes as she somehow turned the ball over the bar from a yard out after Eugenie Le Sommer turned the ball towards the far post.

Australia struggled to establish themselves as an attacking force in the game, but they did have a golden chance to take the lead before half-time. Mary Fowler had the goal at her mercy following a defensive mix-up, however, Elisa De Almeida saved the day for France with a heroic piece of defending on the line to deny the Matildas.

Australia vs France match stats Statsperform

Australia took control of the game after the break with Fowler forcing a great stop from Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, while the introduction of Sam Kerr just before the hour mark sparked some life into the crowd, however, the French defence managed to repel the threat as the game became increasingly nervy towards the end of normal time with neither side taking any unnecessary risks and ET was inevitable.

That caginess continued into extra time, but substitute Cortnee Vine came so close to making an immediate impact thanks to some great movement to get in front of her marker, but she could only steer the ball into the side netting at the near post. Both sides played with caution for the remainder of extra time, with a penalty shootout required to separate them.

Vine celebrates scoring the winning penalty Reuters

France made the bold decision to change their goalkeeper for the penalty shootout with Solène Durand coming on for Peyraud-Magnin, but after going to sudden death and ten rounds of spot kicks, Vicki Becho missed for France, giving Cortnee the opportunity to send Australia to the semi-finals and she kept her cool to slot the ball home. Now the hosts will await the result of England vs Colombia to discover who they face next.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Wendie Renard (France)