Australia's quarter-final hero Mackenzie Arnold ready to step up again

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Australia's quarter-final hero Mackenzie Arnold ready to step up again
Australia's quarter-final hero Mackenzie Arnold ready to step up again
Arnold speaking in the pre-match press conference
Arnold speaking in the pre-match press conference
Reuters
Mackenzie Arnold (29) has become one of Australia's favourite sportspeople since her heroics at the weekend but she knows her fame will be fleeting if she is not at the top of her game in Wednesday's Women's World Cup semi-final against England.

Arnold was Player of the Match in Australia's quarter-final against France on Saturday, making a string of saves late in the game and stopping three penalties in a shootout victory that captured the hearts of the host nation.

"I guess the last couple of days have been a pretty big whirlwind for me," she told reporters on Tuesday.

"Obviously I have not received attention like that (before), but at the same time I just tend to block it out because I know if I play like shit tomorrow it could be a whole different attention on me."

Arnold also took a penalty in the shootout, pinging Australia's fifth attempt against the post when successfully converting it would have sent them into the semi-finals without the need for sudden death.

Coach Tony Gustavsson said he had selected Arnold for the role because of her technical ability from the spot and her mental strength, which she amply illustrated by bouncing back from the miss to win the day.

The semi-final will kick off at 12:00 CET on Wednesday
StatsPerform

Arnold, who has only recently taken over as first-choice keeper for the Matildas, said she would step up and take another spot-kick on Wednesday if called upon.

"I am ready if I have to take one tomorrow, hopefully I don't," Arnold added.

"But, yeah, the penalty order was called upon with me in the fifth in the line, and I wanted to try and do my job for the team.

"Unfortunately, in that specific incident, I didn't, but I always want to do my job for the team. So if has to happen again, yes I will be ready."

Follow Australia's semi-final with England live on Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenArnold MackenzieAustraliaEngland
Related Articles
More to Australia than just Sam Kerr, says England coach Sarina Wiegman
England 'massive favourites' but we have the crowd, says Australia manager
Pressure on co-hosts Australia rather than England in World Cup semi, says Keira Walsh
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal announce Raya signing, Neymar completes move to Al Hilal
Updated
Germany international Robin Gosens joins Union Berlin from Inter Milan
Senegal defender Abdou Diallo swaps Paris St Germain for Qatar's Al Arabi
Al Hilal announce the signing of Brazil forward Neymar from Paris St Germain
Updated
Neymar Junior: The dazzling Crown Prince of Brazil who failed to become King
Manchester City's De Bruyne sidelined for up to four months, says Guardiola
Updated
Goalkeeper David Raya moves to Arsenal on initial season-long loan from Brentford
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal announce Raya signing, Neymar completes move to Al Hilal
Late flurry of goals sees Spain beat Sweden to reach first Women's World Cup final
Chelsea sign midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton for British record fee
Manchester United claim slender win over Wolves at Old Trafford in opener

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |