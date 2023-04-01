Canada women secure compensation and interim pay deal amid FA's financial turmoil

Canadian team sing national anthem ahead of their opening World Cup encounter against Nigeria
Canadian team sing national anthem ahead of their opening World Cup encounter against Nigeria
Reuters
The Canadian women's national team reached an interim agreement with Canada Soccer to secure compensation for 2023, the players said on Friday, amid the governing body's financial constraints.

Canada's men's team said on Tuesday they remained unpaid from their own World Cup in 2022, adding that the governing body is now attempting to capitalize on the pressure of the women's tournament to force them into an inadequate deal.

"We have been forced to choose between compensation and the funding required to hold necessary training camps," women's national team players said in a statement posted on the social media of the Canadian Soccer Players' Association (CSPA).

"We have been forced to choose between receiving a fair share of the rewards from our teams' successes at the World Cups and our commitment to equal pay and equal treatment with our Men's National Team.

"These are choices we should not have had to make."

The players said the new agreement includes prize money allocation from the ongoing Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand but added they were disappointed with not having reached a "more complete" deal.

"We are deeply disappointed to find ourselves without a more complete agreement at this crucial stage in our calendar," they said.

"While there are many important items remaining for future negotiation... we have worked... to make sure this... agreement ensures, at minimum, equal pay with our Men's National Team, within the constraints created by Canada Soccer's financial situation.

"This isn't over. We and the Men's National Team remain committed to finding a long-term solution that provides for fair and equal treatment for our current National Teams and investments in the future of Canadian soccer.

"But for now, our team just wants to focus on soccer."

Canada are second in Group B of the Women's World Cup following a goalless draw with Nigeria and a 2-1 win over Ireland.

Match stats Canada vs Republic of Ireland
StatsPerform

They will face third-placed co-hosts Australia in their last group stage clash on Monday in their bid to progress to the knockout stage.

