Dented confidence played a factor in Italy's shock World Cup exit, says coach

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Dented confidence played a factor in Italy's shock World Cup exit, says coach
Dented confidence played a factor in Italy's shock World Cup exit, says coach
Italian players slump to the ground after their exit from the Women's World Cup
Italian players slump to the ground after their exit from the Women's World Cup
Reuters
Italy's dented confidence likely played a major factor in their Women's World Cup group stage exit on Wednesday, coach Milena Bertolini said, after South Africa ended their campaign with a 3-2 upset in Wellington.

Italy had only needed a draw against their lower-ranked opponents to advance but were unable to convert any of their final chances after Thembi Kgatlana scored the winner two minutes into stoppage time.

They opened with a 1-0 win over Argentina but suffered a devastating 5-0 defeat by Sweden in their second match, a demolition that Bertolini said was hard to shake.

"I'm sure that the game against Sweden and also the goals we conceded effected our trust, our confidence, our peace of mind," she told reporters via a translator.

"It's clear that today the emotional side was actually important, (a) major factor but this is an aspect that is part of the growth that this team has to make."

Their early exit marked the latest major disappointment for Italy after Euro 2022, where they finished bottom of their group following a demoralising 5-1 opening defeat by France.

It is a disappointing trajectory for the team four years after they stunningly reached the World Cup quarter-finals, following a two-decade-long absence from the tournament.

But Bertolini insisted there was cause for optimism.

"We're in a transition period for that historical group of players in 2019 and now we're actually inserting new players, young players," she said.

"This is part of our pathway and perhaps in (the) future, in the next competitions, the Italian national team will have young players that are very experienced, have accrued experience."

Mentions
World Cup WomenItalyWellington CalvinSouth AfricaFranceFootball
Related Articles
'We just have to get better': US regroup after World Cup close call
Shocked Brazil knocked out by jubilant Jamaica after goalless draw
Updated
South Africa break Italian hearts with stoppage time goal to qualify for last 16
Show more
Football
Italian keeper Gianluigi Buffon hangs up gloves after 28 years
Transfer News LIVE: Gvardiol closes in on move to Manchester City, Mane joins Al-Nassr
Updated
Former Brazil international Dani Alves to face trial for sexual assault charges
Updated
Chinese coach fined and banned for eight months for slapping referee and suspected bribery
Sweden relishing World Cup showdown with holders USA
France top Group F as they hit six in goal fest against World Cup debutants Panama
Most Read
EXCLUSIVE: Martin Skrtel on playing up front for his village team, Liverpool, and more
Transfer News LIVE: Gvardiol closes in on move to Manchester City, Mane joins Al-Nassr
Shocked Brazil knocked out by jubilant Jamaica after goalless draw
Why Rasmus Hojlund and Manchester United can be a match made in heaven

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |