Dutch squad have put training pitch woes behind them, says coach Jonker

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Dutch squad have put training pitch woes behind them, says coach Jonker
Dutch squad have put training pitch woes behind them, says coach Jonker
The Netherlands head coach Andries Jonker in training
The Netherlands head coach Andries Jonker in training
Reuters
The Netherlands have put aside their training pitch troubles to concentrate on their opening match of the Women's World Cup against debutants Portugal on Sunday, coach Andries Jonker (60) said.

Jonker had blasted FIFA on Wednesday, calling the global soccer federation "amateurish" for the poor pitch his ninth-ranked squad were given for training.

"We played nine against nine, on a field of 70 meters by 50 meters. That was the maximum," Jonker said on Saturday.

"That's the end of that now. I don't want to dwell on it anymore. It's about the match. We're going to play football now."

The Dutch, runners-up at the 2019 World Cup, beat Portugal 3-2 in the group stage of last year's European Championship.

Team captain Sherida Spitse echoed her coach, saying their training troubles are behind them and they were focused on getting their campaign off to a good start.

"Enough has been said about the pitch," Spitse said at Saturday's press conference.

"We are flexible as a group and have handled it well. We did it with the resources we have. Today we can train well. It's not too bad for us."

Jonker's side are missing their all-time record scorer Vivianne Miedema, who is among the long list of players sidelined with torn ACLs. Miedema injured hers playing for Arsenal in December.

The Netherlands meet reigning champions United States on July 27th, but Jonker said his squad cannot look past Sunday's opener.

"This is our most important match of the group stage. We've been talking about this since June 19th, the first day of preparation. We have to win," he said.

"That makes it much easier for us."

The Dutch play Vietnam on August 1th in their final group game.

Portugal, who recently held European champions England to a 0-0 draw, face Vietnam on July 27th, then the USA on August 1st.

Follow the Netherlands opener against Portugal on Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenNetherlandsSpitse SheridaPortugal
Related Articles
Women's World Cup Group E preview: Top-ranked USA remain firm favourites
New Zealand shooter kills two ahead of Women's World Cup opener
US remain top in FIFA rankings before Women's World Cup
Show more
Football
Manchester City hungry for more success next season, says manager Guardiola
England edge past impressive Haiti in their opening Women's World Cup match
Updated
France without Bacha and De Almeida for World Cup opener against Jamaica
Transfer News LIVE: PSG putting Mbappe up for sale? Seagulls swoop for Serie A defender
Updated
A-League club Perth Glory placed into receivership because of financial difficulties
Germany great Alexandra Popp chases World Cup glory to cap remarkable career
Japan put five past Zambia without response to start their World Cup in style
Barcelona introduce newly signed veteran midfielder Oriol Romeu in Los Angeles
Confident Sweden gunning for World Cup glory after series of near-misses
Vietnam satisfied with performance despite defeat to USA in World Cup debut
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG putting Mbappe up for sale? Seagulls swoop for Serie A defender
Lionel Messi scores stunning stoppage-time winner on Inter Miami debut
Zambia suffer second major injury blow ahead of World Cup debut against Japan
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |