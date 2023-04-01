England's World Cup star Earps questions Nike over goalkeeper shirt statement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. England's World Cup star Earps questions Nike over goalkeeper shirt statement
England's World Cup star Earps questions Nike over goalkeeper shirt statement
Earps saved a penatly in the World Cup final
Earps saved a penatly in the World Cup final
Reuters
England goalkeeper Mary Earps (30) has questioned a Nike statement regarding the unavailability of her replica jersey during the recent Women's World Cup.

The Golden Glove winner at the tournament in which England reached the final spoke out before the World Cup when fans were unable to buy the women's version of England's goalkeeper jersey.

Nike issued a statement after the World Cup final to say it understood the desire for a retail version of the jersey and was working towards solutions for future tournaments.

Earps posted the statement on her Instagram account with the question "@Nike is this your version of an apology/taking accountability/a powerful statement of intent?".

The Manchester United keeper also posted a link to a petition by Change.org which asks people to support Earps and all female keepers. The petition has more than 130 thousand signatories.

Nike lost earnings potential after the US women's team suffered their earliest-ever World Cup exit, but England's run to the final provided an extra source of income.

"The demand for the Lionesses Nike jersey has been incredibly strong," Nike said before the final on Sunday.

The England men's goalkeeper jersey is available to buy.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenEnglandEarps MaryManchester United
Related Articles
England not focusing on Lauren James' absence before quarter-final clash with Colombia
England's James would love to step out of brother's shadow ahead of World Cup
'Urgent' investigation into Luis Rubiales demanded by Spain's government
Show more
Football
Jenni Hermoso calls for 'exemplary measures' against Spanish FA chief over kiss
Five Premier League transfer scenarios to keep an eye on at the end of the window
Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala picks up thigh injury in training
Transfer News LIVE: PSG pushing to sign Kolo Muani, City eyeing Matheus Nunes
Updated
Derby Week: Yokohama takes centre stage in Japan as historic merger fuels rivalry
USA were not fully prepared heading into Women's World Cup, says Lindsey Horan
Rangers left with work to do against PSV to reach Champions League
Burnley sign England youngster Ramsey from Villa on five-year deal
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG pushing to sign Kolo Muani, City eyeing Matheus Nunes
Late show earns Al-Nassr Asian Champions League group stage berth
Liverpool win appeal against Mac Allister red card in Bournemouth clash
Who are the biggest stars missing out on the 2023 Basketball World Cup?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |