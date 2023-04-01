England set up semi-final clash with Australia after hard fought victory over Colombia

England came from behind to book their semi-final place
AFP
England showed great character to come from behind and beat Colombia 2-1, securing their place in a third consecutive Women’s World Cup (WWC) semi-finals. A date with tournament co-hosts Australia now awaits the Lionesses.

After tournament co-hosts Australia ousted France in a dramatic penalty shootout, the focus turned to the final last-eight tie in Sydney, where Colombia were forced into an early change after Carolina Arias sustained a game-ending injury in a chaotic goalmouth scramble. Despite being without key talisman Lauren James, who is serving a two-match suspension for a stamp on Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie, England made an encouraging start to the encounter.

Colombia relied on their physicality to keep England at bay in the opening minutes
Profimedia

Arsenal summer signing Alessia Russo guided a headed effort into the clutches of Catalina Perez, before Rachel Daly went close twice in quick succession. However, England were unable to capitalise on their early dominance, and the South Americans stunned the Lionesses by taking a 45th-minute lead. Leicy Santos’ looping effort from the right flank floated over a back peddling Mary Earps, who could not prevent the ball from drifting into the England goal.

Santos has been almost everywhere during the first half
StatsPerform, Profimedia

Competing in their first-ever WWC quarter-final, Colombia looked destined to head down the tunnel with a precious lead, but a costly mistake from Perez allowed Lauren Hemp to stab the ball home from close range and register her second goal of the tournament on the stroke of half-time.

Following a frantic end to the first half, England managed to restore a sense of calmness in the opening stages of the second period, controlling possession and patiently waiting for chances to come their way.

England's attacking thirds vs Colombia
StatsPerform

When the opportunity did arrive, Russo showcased her clinical nature in the final third, expertly rolling her defender before driving a low shot into the bottom corner to put her side in the driving seat for the first time in the tie.

But Colombia were not prepared to exit the competition without a fight, and the South Americans went agonisingly close to restoring parity, when Lorena Bedoya’s long-range piledriver forced Earps to make a superb fingertip save.

England vs Colombia match stats
StatsPerform

Sarina Wiegman’s side dug deep in the closing stages to hold firm and keep their hopes of winning the nation’s first WWC trophy alive. While Colombia leave Sydney with a feeling of disappointment, they will look back on a historic tournament with fond memories, most notably their dramatic group-stage win over Euro 2022 finalists Germany.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Alessia Russo (England)

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

