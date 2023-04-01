Colombia playing for all the Americas against England, says head coach Abadia

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Colombia playing for all the Americas against England, says head coach Abadia
Colombia playing for all the Americas against England, says head coach Abadia
Colombia are the last nation of the Americas at the Women's World Cup
Colombia are the last nation of the Americas at the Women's World Cup
Reuters
Colombia will use its status as the last nation of the Americas at the Women's World Cup as motivation to beat England in Saturday's quarter-final, coach Nelson Abadia said.

All other teams from Latin America, as well as the United States and Canada, were eliminated by the round-of-16, leaving 25th-ranked Colombia an unlikely survivor amongst the European and Asian powers in the last eight.

"To be representing the whole of the Americas at the moment is important," Abadia told reporters on Friday.

"Because of everything that happens around this national team - to have all this positive energy not only from Colombia but from the whole continent - is beneficial."

Colombia head into their first World Cup quarter-final at Sydney's Stadium Australia as underdogs against England but the South Americans have already proved themselves against quality European opposition in their 2-1 upset of Germany in the group stage.

Forward Mayra Ramirez said European champions England were favourites but it was "11 against 11" on the field.

"Colombia has shown that we have talent and that we have sacrificed on the pitch. We hope for a positive result," she added.

Colombia were asked about England switching formation to three at the back after losing Keira Walsh to injury against Denmark.

Jess Carter and Alex Greenwood were on either side of Millie Bright for England's 6-1 win over China and the round-of-16 victory on penalties against Nigeria.

Ramirez said the formation was no novelty for Colombia's players, with some familiar with it from playing club football in Spain.

"It's going to be difficult for us but we know how to attack them," she said.

"We can do a little bit of damage and this is what we're going to be trying to do during the match."

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenColombiaEnglandRamirez Mayra TatianaUSACanadaGermanyWalsh KeiraBright MillieGreenwood Alex
Related Articles
Flashscore's team of the World Cup group stage: A competition full of attacking firepower
Nielsen's Gracenote predicts United States to win third straight World Cup
Germany coach asks for time to analyse failings after 'historically poor' World Cup exit
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern agree Kane fee, Chelsea & Liverpool outbid each other
Updated
Marcelo given three-match ban by CONMEBOL after causing horror injury
La Roja lining up for semi-final after Paralluelo winner
Manchester City eyeing unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title
Australia looking to Hunt down France captain Renard in blockbuster quarter-final
Editors' Picks: European football back with a bang in France, Spain and England
As the Premier League returns, the question for Arsenal is: Will they challenge again?
Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez joins Saudi exodus, signing for Al-Ahli from Roma
Lionel Messi effect set to catapult Major League Soccer up to 'new level'
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern agree Kane fee, Chelsea & Liverpool outbid each other
What to look out for in the first round of 2023/24 Premier League season
Who's missing? Gabriel Jesus among players set to miss Premier League opener
Tottenham reportedly accept Bayern Munich's offer for England striker Harry Kane

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |