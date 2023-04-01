Germany coach asks for time to analyse failings after 'historically poor' World Cup exit

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Germany coach asks for time to analyse failings after 'historically poor' World Cup exit
Germany coach asks for time to analyse failings after 'historically poor' World Cup exit
Germany lacked any real tempo or goal threat against South Korea on Thursday
Germany lacked any real tempo or goal threat against South Korea on Thursday
Reuters
Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg asked for time to analyse the reasons behind her team's shock departure from the Women's World Cup after Thursday's 1-1 draw with South Korea saw the twice champions make a group stage exit for the first time.

The draw meant the Germans, who needed to win at Brisbane's Lang Park to be sure of progressing, finished third in Group H behind winners Colombia and surprise qualifiers Morocco after the African side picked up a 1-0 win in Perth.

Germany, winners of the title in 2003 and 2007, had never gone out earlier than the quarter-finals in their eight previous appearances at the tournament, but now join Brazil and Canada among the fancied nations to be going home early.

"At the end of the day, the score matters in a football game, and the points, and we didn't score enough," said Voss-Tecklenburg.

"We wanted to win today, we did not do so. And yes, of course, we had chances but all in all unfortunately we didn't score the goal that we would have needed.

"We were nervous when we started the game and I think that showed. This is why Korea Republic took the lead.

"We have not qualified and we have to deal with it. We did not find our game as we wanted to."

The Koreans dominated the opening exchanges and saw Casey Phair's second-minute shot pushed onto the post by goalkeeper Merle Frohms before Cho So-hyun gave her side the lead four minutes later with a cool first-time finish.

Alexandra Popp pulled the Germans level three minutes before halftime with a header but, for all their effort, the Europeans were unable to find the winner needed, with Popp seeing a second effort ruled out for offside and another hit the crossbar.

Women's World Cup top scorers
StatsPerform, AFP

"We did get chances, we tried a lot," said Voss-Tecklenburg. "We are in charge, we are responsible for this. However, I do need a little time to analyse this and to discuss it.

"We do need to analyse everything, looking back at the matches, and we need to do that as a team and need to work out how we move into the future. This is a historically poor result.

"We've got to face up to that, there's no way to talk over it and gloss over it. It means that we need to discuss it very constructively and productively in all areas, what happened and that's what we'll do."

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenGermanyPopp AlexandraBrazilCanadaColombiaMoroccoFrohms Merle
Related Articles
Vanegas winner sends Colombia wild as Germans beaten by shock last-gasp strike
Germany shock Women's World Cup exit after failing to beat stubborn South Korea
Updated
Yellow cards force Colombia coach to approach final group game with caution
Show more
Football
Ajax sign Portuguese winger Borges from Man City for £17m on long-term deal
Transfer News LIVE: Lukaku eyes Juventus move as PSG close in on Dembele
Updated
"Football is for everyone"- Arsenal's Ramsdale to speak out against homophobic comments
Osasuna provisionally suspended from competing in 2023/24 Conference League
Africa exceed expectations with incredible run at Women’s World Cup
Bosnia pick Meho Kodro as national coach for second time
Morocco and Colombia both qualify in dramatic fashion after Lahmari winner
West Ham name Vanessa Gold as new joint-chair
Most Read
Germany shock Women's World Cup exit after failing to beat stubborn South Korea
Transfer News LIVE: Lukaku eyes Juventus move as PSG close in on Dembele
Messi volleys Inter Miami into Leagues Cup last 16 with two goals against Orlando
Chelsea's Nkunku injures knee but manager Pochettino refuses to blame pitch

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |