Vanegas winner sends Colombia wild as Germans beaten by shock last-gasp strike

Vanegas winner sends Colombia wild as Germans beaten by shock last-gasp strike
Updated
Caicedo gave Colombia stunning lead over Germany
Caicedo gave Colombia stunning lead over Germany
AFP
Manuela Vanegas scored a breathtaking 97th minute winner as Colombia pulled off one of the greatest shocks in FIFA Women’s World Cup history, beating the mighty Germany to take control of Group H.

With both sides looking to take the initiative, Germany and Colombia squared off knowing that victory could all-but seal their place in the knockout stage.

It was the latter who had the first big chance of the game, when Mayra Ramirez glanced inches wide from an early corner. Meanwhile, for all their possession, Germany failed to really test Catalina Perez in the Colombia goal, as they continued to become frustrated by their opponents’ physicality.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side should have put an end to their frustration late in the first half however, when Alexandra Popp found herself in space at the back post, before uncharacteristically volleying clear of the crossbar.

Beginning the second half with more intensity, the stage looked set for a moment to remember, allowing Linda Caicedo (18) to once again step up for Colombia.

Columbia vs Germany match stats
StatsPerfrom

The teenager showed marvellous footwork to weave between two German defenders before curling an unstoppable effort into the top right-hand corner, handing the South American outfit the lead within seven minutes of the restart.

Looking to avoid one of the biggest upsets in Women's World Cup history, Germany weren’t without their chances to equalise, albeit once again leaving Pérez relatively untested, with Klara Buhl’s volley wide of the mark an example of their struggles in front of goal.

The stats suggested that Germany could mount a comeback - with eight of their last 11 internationals seeing at least two second half goals.

And although Colombia defended admirably, they finally surrendered their lead in the 89th minute, when Alexandra Popp stepped up to equalise from the penalty spot after Pérez brought Lena Oberdorf down inside the area.

Colombia were not to be denied however, with Vanegas becoming the unlikely hero deep into stoppage time, heading home from a corner to confirm her side’s sensational underdog victory against Germany and send them top of Group H.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Mayra Ramirez (Colombia)

Check out the match lineups and stats with Flashscore.

