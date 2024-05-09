Jorginho targets silverware after signing new Arsenal deal

Jorginho has made 35 appearances across all competitions so far this season Arsenal via X
Arsenal midfielder Jorginho (32) has signed a contract extension, reportedly for one year, setting his sights on winning silverware with the Gunners.

The Italian midfielder joined the club from London rivals Chelsea on an 18-month deal in January 2023 and has become a vital member of Mikel Arteta's Premier League title-chasing squad.

Jorginho has made 35 appearances across all competitions so far this season and scored his only goal in a Champions League win over Lens.

Arsenal are currently top of the Premier League with just two games to go, one point ahead of champions Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Jorginho, who has won the Champions League, Europa League and European Championship, wants to add to his haul.

Asked for his hopes on the future after agreeing a new deal, he said: "Win as much as I can, enjoy the moment because that's really important for me.

"Because if you are somewhere where you are not enjoying it, or you are not happy, then it's difficult. So moving forward is trying to be here, happy and achieving as much as we can."

Arteta said he was delighted Jorginho had signed a new contract.

"Jorgi is such an important part of our team, a role model with great leadership skills and a unique playing style ability which makes everybody better around him on the pitch," he said.

Arsenal take on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday before facing Everton at home on the final day of the season on May 19th.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueJorginhoArteta MikelArsenal
