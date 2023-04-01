FIFA social media tool aims to protect Women's World Cup players from abuse

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. FIFA social media tool aims to protect Women's World Cup players from abuse
FIFA social media tool aims to protect Women's World Cup players from abuse
The Women's World Cup is being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand this summer.
The Women's World Cup is being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand this summer.
Reuters
A package of social media tools designed to protect players from online abuse will be offered to all teams at the 2023 Women's World Cup, soccer's world governing body FIFA said on Sunday.

The Social Media Protection Service, developed by FIFA and the players' union FIFPRO, monitors and moderates hate speech on social media, hiding harmful content from the players.

"Discrimination is a criminal act," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. "With the help of this tool, we are identifying the perpetrators and we are reporting them to the authorities so that they are punished for their actions."

Several teams in this year's Women's World Cup, being held in by Australia and New Zealand from July 20-Aug. 20, have agreed to implement the moderation element of the service immediately to automatically limit visibility of online abuse, FIFA said.

The tool was offered to players at the 2022 men's World Cup in Qatar, where the quarter-final between England and France saw the largest spike in abuse, FIFA said in a report on Sunday.

"38% of identifiable abuse came from accounts based in Europe, with 36% from South America," it said.

The SMPS scanned over 20 million posts and comments on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube throughout the men's tournament in Qatar.

With specialist artificial intelligence flagging abusive comments, plus two layers of human analysis, nearly 20,000 social media posts were abusive, discriminatory, or threatening.

Mentions
EnglandFranceFootballWorld Cup Women
Related Articles
European Championship Qualifying roundup: England smash Malta, France ease past Gibraltar
Euro 2024 expansion leaves drama-lite qualifying for big nations as matches resume
Kane wishes Pochettino all the best at Chelsea, says AI could help reduce injuries
Show more
Football
LIVE: Croatia and Spain face off in Nations League decider with a trophy on the line
Updated
Gareth Southgate says he is powerless to stop transfer talk in England camp
European returns: Aston Villa, Newcastle and Osasuna back on the scene
Italy hold on to Nations League bronze after five-goal thriller against Netherlands
Wolves agree fee with Saudi side Al-Hilal for midfielder Ruben Neves
Football has done justice to Alaves, says coach after LaLiga promotion
Luis Enrique reportedly in advanced talks to take over as Paris Saint-Germain manager
Vinicius Jr complains as advisor racially abused at friendly in Spain
Equatorial Guinea and Zambia qualify for Africa Cup of Nations finals
Vinicius Jr and Brazil spot on with black strip anti-racism protest in friendly win
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Enrique in talks to become PSG manager, Al-Hilal close in on Neves
Tennis Tracker: Tiafoe seals first grass court title, Alexandrova wins in Hertogenbosch
Egypt qualify for Africa Cup of Nations finals, Gambia and Guinea Bissau on the brink
Croatia's experience might provide edge in Nations League final, says Perisic