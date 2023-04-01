Former France captain Amandine Henry recalled for Women's World Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Former France captain Amandine Henry recalled for Women's World Cup
Former France captain Amandine Henry recalled for Women's World Cup
Henry has been out of the picture since falling out with former coach Corrine Diacre
Henry has been out of the picture since falling out with former coach Corrine Diacre
Reuters
Former France captain Amandine Henry (33) was included in coach Herve Renard's provisional 26-player squad for the Women's World Cup, returning to the international set-up after a two-year absence.

The midfielder, who won the last of her 93 caps in November 2020, has been out of the picture since falling out with former coach Corrine Diacre.

Henry, who captained France at the 2019 World Cup, and all-time leading goal scorer Eugenie Le Sommer were left out of the squad by Diacre for last year's European Championship in England.

France sacked Diacre in March after a number of players, including captain Wendie Renard, said they would no longer represent the national side as long as Diacre was in charge.

She was replaced by Herve Renard later that month.

"Recalling Amandine Henry was one of my first intentions, but a knee injury prevented her from taking part in the first training camp with us in April," the coach told reporters on Tuesday.

"We've made a point of keeping a close eye on her so that she's fit and ready for the start of the training camp."

Defender Renard and her Lyon teammate Le Sommer have been included in the World Cup squad, which will be trimmed to 23 players for the July 20 to August 20 tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Paris St Germain striker Kadidiatou Diani is also included despite a shoulder problem but forwards Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Delphine Cascarino miss out due to injuries.

France begin their World Cup campaign against Jamaica on July 23.

Mentions
Henry AmandineLyonFranceFootballWorld Cup Women
Related Articles
France's Delphine Cascarino set to miss World Cup after suffering ACL injury
Women's World Cup contenders navigate turbulence less than 100 days before kick-off
Pressure off England going into World Cup after Euros win, says Bronze
Show more
Football
Guardiola closes in on silencing his Man City critics for good
Borussia Monchengladbach name Seoane as new head coach
Fiorentina boss counting on experience in Europa Conference final
Brazil still targeting Carlo Ancelotti as next coach, says federation president
France striker Benzema joins Saudi side Al-Ittihad after leaving Real Madrid
Updated
Juventus deny withdrawal from European Super League project, contrary to reports
Updated
No ticket? No problem for West Ham fans in Prague for Europa Conference League final
West Ham's Conference League final 'biggest moment' of David Moyes's career
Five Inter players named in Italy's squad for upcoming Nations League finals
AC Milan part ways with technical director and former player Paolo Maldini
Most Read
Inter Milan bidding for Champions League glory despite off-field problems
Stefanos Tsitsipas says Carlos Alcaraz 'biggest obstacle' ahead of quarter-final showdown
Transfer News LIVE: Benzema to Al-Ittihad confirmed with Messi next on Saudi radar
Manchester City must disregard history in Champions League final, says Guardiola