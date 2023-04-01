France make frustrating start to World Cup with draw against Jamaica

Jamaica created a piece of history at the Sydney Football Stadium as they held France to a 0-0 draw, duly clinching their first point at a Women’s World Cup.

After losing all three games at their only previous World Cup appearance in 2019, Jamaica knew they would have their work cut out to compete with the fifth-highest ranked side in the world. As it proved, the Reggae Girlz would have been proud of their dogged first-half performance.

Such was Jamaica’s work rate, France’s first meaningful chance did not arrive until the 36th minute, when Kadidiatou Diani forced Rebecca Spencer into a near-post save.

Not entirely content with merely keeping France at bay, Jamaica offered their own threat through Manchester City forward Khadija Shaw, who fizzed the ball just wide from a long-range free-kick.

Back came France, and Diani had one final opportunity before the interval, but her deflected effort evaded the Jamaican goal, ensuring the contest stood goalless at the break.

Looking to find the net in a ninth consecutive World Cup game, France made a bright start to the second half. Eugenie Le Sommer’s deep cross to the back post was nodded wide by Diani, before Sandie Toletti blazed over from inside the box.

The player ratings Flashscore

As Jamaica continued to hold firm, coach Renard summoned the dangerous Kenza Dali from the bench, and she nearly had an immediate impact, sending a cross onto the head of Diani, but she was unable to convert.

Diani would have been cursing her luck when she struck the woodwork in the closing stages, and there was still time for a moment of drama in stoppage time, when Shaw was shown a second yellow card for a rash challenge on Wendie Renard.

Jamaica managed to cling on for a deserved point and their first World Cup clean sheet. Looking back on a poor result by their standards, France will now prepare for a mouthwatering contest against Brazil, while Jamaica will attempt to claim three points against Panama.

The match stats StatsPerform

Flashscore Player of the Match: Allyson Swaby (Jamaica)

Check out all the match info here