No need for excuses, Brazilian government changes work hours for Women's World Cup

Reuters
Civil servants in Brazil will not have to worry about being late for work because of the Women's World Cup after a government minister announced a change to office hours to let them catch the action in Australia and New Zealand.

With Brazil's group stage matches in Australia being broadcast in the early hours of the morning back home, minister of management Esther Dweck has told civil servants they can report for duty up to two hours after the final whistle.

"On days when the games are held at 7:30 am, the working hours will start at 11 a.m. Brasilia time," an ordinance read. "On days when the games are held at 8:00 a.m., the working hours will start at 12:00 p.m. Brasilia time."

Brazil have won a record eight Copa America Femenina titles but their best finish at a Women's World Cup was in 2007 when they lost to Germany in the final.

Brazil are in Group F and begin their campaign on Monday against Panama in Adelaide before taking on France in Brisbane and Jamaica in Melbourne.

