From the chippy to the World Cup: Beth England savours 'pinch-me' moments

From the chippy to the World Cup: Beth England savours 'pinch-me' moments
England is living the dream
England is living the dream
Reuters
England Lioness Beth England once worked in a chip shop to help fund her football dreams, and says the contrast between then and now has made for some surreal moments during her Women's World Cup debut.

The striker was first to score in the penalty shootout in the nerve-jangling last-16 win over Nigeria. England next take on Colombia in the quarter-finals on Saturday in Sydney.

"When I look back to working in the chippy, doing a shift until 5 a.m. and clearing up drunk people's food or alcohol bottles, I'm now playing in a major tournament. That for me is very much a 'pinch-me' moment," England told reporters on Thursday."

England made an impact off the bench against Nigeria
StatsPerform, Profimedia

She was playing for the Doncaster Blues at the time, in the early days of the WSL.

"Everyone has got their own way in which they got here," she added.

"I think it's quite special because it's really humbling as well that with things like that you are just a normal person, but then you come to a tournament like this and think: 'Wow, there are millions and millions of eyes watching me in these moments.'

"I have to make sure I'm at my best and ready . . . and it's moments like that you can really treasure in your career."

The winner on Saturday will face either Australia or France in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

England will be without forward Lauren James for both after she received a red card for a stamp to the back of Nigeria's Michelle Alozie.

"Obviously I can imagine it's a very difficult position for (James) to be in, but . . . it is not going to affect us in a way that we're not defined by one player," England said of the suspended Chelsea striker.

"It's important everyone is there for her and as a team."

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenEnglandEngland Bethany
