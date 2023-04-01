Hat-trick for Haug as Norway hit Philippines for six to progress into knockout round

Sophie Haug, centre, scored in both halves as her Norwegian side dominated the game
AFP
A partisan local crowd at New Zealand’s national stadium Eden Park wasn’t enough to put fellow Group A competitors Norway out of their stride, as they rolled out facile 6-0 winners against the Philippines to secure progression to the last-16 in second place.

It has been some fall from grace for the 1995 Women’s World Cup champions Norway who sat bottom of Group A knowing only a three-goal margin of victory would definitely secure progression. That seemed a forlorn task, with no goals from 24 efforts so far this tournament seeing some unrest within the experienced ranks.

That being said, the Grasshoppers looked to have the bit between their teeth and swiftly put their goalscoring woes to bed inside the opening six minutes.

The ball was recycled out on the right, before Thea Bjelde whipped in a teasing ball to the back post. With work to do from a tight angle, Roman Haug nonchalantly guided the volley back across a helpless Olivia McDaniel and in via the post. 

Hege Riise’s women were finding so much joy down the Philippines' right and in an almost exact replica of the cross for the first goal, Roman Haug was on hand to profit once again as she headed home for her seventh international goal in 10 caps.

After being benched in the prior game, talismanic Caroline Graham Hansen was sure to let Riise know exactly what she was missing.

Picking up the ball 30-yards out she took aim and found the bottom left corner with a thunderous effort to put her side in the qualification box seat.

Match stats
StatsPerform

Putting the game beyond all doubt was clearly the message from Riise at half time and a new found clinical nature saw two goals in the five minutes thereafter seal the deal.

The first saw the fifth own goal of the World Cup to date, as Alicia Barker cruelly deflected beyond McDaniel under pressure from Guro Reiten who would have most certainly profited had Barker not intervened. Reiten was tripped in a shooting position moments later and sent McDonald the wrong way with the resulting penalty.

Matters went from bad to worse for the Philippine women when substitute Sofia Harrison was given her marching orders for an over zealous challenge on Bjelde, before Roman Haug secured her hat-trick in added time.

It was one step too far for the Southeast Asian outfit, who can take pride from their tournament earning their first ever World Cup win at expense of tournament hosts New Zealand, who also exit the tournament.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Sophie Roman Haug (Norway)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

