Co-hosts New Zealand crash out of Women's World Cup after dab draw with Switzerland

Scores
News
Neither side looked likely to find a breakthrough
AFP
New Zealand became the first-ever host nation of a FIFA Women’s World Cup to exit at the group stages after the Ferns were frustrated by a defensively resolute Switzerland.

Roared on by the electric Forsyth Barr Stadium, New Zealand started brightly and took control of possession in the hope of reaching the Women's World Cup knockout stages for the first time ever.

Although the initial vociferous home support was soon hushed by news of two quickfire Norway goals against the Philippines, which shifted the Ferns out of the Group A qualification spots.

But the developments did not deter New Zealand and Jacqui Hand’s looped strike beat Gaelle Thalmann but clipped the woodwork as the co-hosts pushed on for an opener.

Despite coming under pressure early on, Switzerland showcased their threat with a fast break before halftime that finished with Seraina Piubel’s deflected shot straight at Victoria Esson.

 

New Zealand vs Switzerland match stats
StatsPerform

A cagey second half ensued and Switzerland were aware that a draw would be enough to reach the final 16. Subsequently, New Zealand once again struggled to break the La Nati rearguard that kept three consecutive clean sheets and Malia Steinmetz had the best chance to score when her rising strike was held by Thalmann.

The Ferns continued to attack, but the moment of quality was lacking in the final third and their best-ever return of four points from a World Cup group stage was not enough to advance. Switzerland continued to display a rock-solid approach as La Nati are yet to concede at the competition as they move into the World Cup round of 16 for just the second time.

Flashscore player of the match: Gaelle Thalmann (Switzerland)

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

