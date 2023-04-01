New Zealand must regain grit after Philippines upset, says coach Klimkova

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. New Zealand must regain grit after Philippines upset, says coach Klimkova
New Zealand must regain grit after Philippines upset, says coach Klimkova
New Zealand's Ria Percival challenges for a header with Philippines' Sarina Bolden
New Zealand's Ria Percival challenges for a header with Philippines' Sarina Bolden
Reuters
Co-hosts New Zealand must recapture their grit, coach Jitka Klimkova (48) said on Tuesday after the team suffered a crushing blow at the Women's World Cup with a shock 1-0 loss to newcomers Philippines.

The Football Ferns began their campaign on a high last week after beating former champions Norway in front of a record crowd in Auckland, overcoming extraordinary odds to secure their inaugural World Cup win.

Only days later, however, they found themselves on the other side of the equation as underdogs the Philippines bucked the odds in Wellington to beat the co-hosts 1-0 in a scrappy performance.

"This sport," Klimkova said with a heavy sigh. "Five days ago we were celebrating and we were so excited. Today we didn’t get what we wanted and played for."

Forward Sarina Bolden (27) fired a header in the 24th minute at New Zealand keeper Victoria Esson (32), who fumbled it into the net to give the Philippines their first-ever World Cup goal.

New Zealand's hope of equalising the affair, a header by forward Jacqui Hand (24) in the 68th minute, was called offside.

New Zealand - Philippines match stats
StatsPerform

"The grit I think was something that was more seen in the game against Norway," Klimkova told reporters.

"The physicality, how we were against Norway, was a little bit different today."

She has five days to prepare her players for their final Group A match against Switzerland in Dunedin, during which time she plans to refocus their effort on fine-tuning their attack, after a handful of missed opportunities cost them dearly.

"There was a lot of unforced turnovers that I hadn’t seen in the game against Norway... the execution today was not excellent," she told reporters. "(The) execution was missing."

Check out all the details from the match with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenPhilippinesNew ZealandNorwayBolden SarinaEsson VictoriaHand JacquiSwitzerland
Related Articles
Hosts New Zealand ready to upset the odds in World Cup opener as they take on Norway
Women's World Cup Group A preview: Co-hosts looking for first win at tournament
Attack is Norway's best medicine in World Cup, says coach Hege Riise
Show more
Football
Norway's Graham Hansen angry after being dropped for Switzerland draw
High-flying Japan eager to take next step and shut down Costa Rica at World Cup
Alex Morgan warns US has room to improve before tough Netherlands match
Alexia Putellas ready for Spain's second World Cup outing against 'dangerous' Zambia
Philippines all-business after upset win over New Zealand, says coach Alen Stajcic
Norway on brink of World Cup exit following Switzerland draw as top teams pull away
OPINION: Vini, Kane and Mbappe? A waiting game for Real Madrid could pay off
Osasuna cleared to play in Conference League playoff round by Court of Arbitration
Nottingham Forest sign Swedish forward Anthony Elanga from Manchester United
Transfer News LIVE: PSG allow Mbappe to talk to Al-Hilal, Liverpool move for Lavia
Updated
Most Read
PSG captain Marquinhos hopes for swift solution to club's dispute with Mbappe
Transfer News LIVE: PSG allow Mbappe to talk to Al-Hilal, Liverpool move for Lavia
Switzerland and Norway play out dull goalless draw to leave Group A wide open
Palace’s Michael Olise is ready to take the next step in his career amidst Chelsea links

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |