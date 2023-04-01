Injured Keira Walsh receiving individual attention at England training base

Injured Keira Walsh receiving individual attention at England training base
Reuters
Injured England midfielder Keira Walsh (26) joined the Lionesses at their training base on Friday but followed an individual training programme under the watchful eye of medical staff.

Walsh sent fear through the squad when she was stretchered off the pitch during the first half of England's 1-0 win over Denmark on July 28.

The team announced the next day Walsh had not suffered an ACL injury as first feared. The Barcelona midfielder was sidelined for England's 6-1 thrashing of China in Tuesday's group stage finale.

The European champions meet Nigeria in the round of 16 on Monday in Brisbane.

Fourth-ranked England are already one of the teams hardest hit by injuries at the World Cup, missing captain Leah Williamson, 2022 Euros Golden Boot winner Beth Mead, and Fran Kirby to serious knee injuries.

