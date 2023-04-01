James masterclass helps irresistible England thump China to top Group D

England sealed their place in the knockout stages of the FIFA Women’s World Cup (WWC) as a virtuoso performance from Lauren James fired the Lionesses to a stunning 6-1 victory over China. A timely return to form, Sarina Wiegman’s side became the first nation in the tournament’s history to score in 16 consecutive matches.

Fresh from a narrow victory over Haiti last time out, China boss Shui Qingxia described her side as “no easy piece of cake” for England ahead of their clash in matchday three.

Despite those words of defiance, the Lionesses were quick to stamp their authority on the contest with an early breakthrough inside four minutes, as Alessia Russo tucked home her first of the tournament following a clever knock-down from James.

Russo celebrates opening the scoring Profimedia

Needing just a point to seal qualification to the knockout stages, Wiegman’s side continued to dominate proceedings as the first half progressed, with Katie Zelem and Georgia Stanway pulling the strings in an exciting, new-look midfield.

A second goal duly arrived before the half-hour mark as Millie Bright and James combined to set Lauren Hemp through on goal, and the Manchester City winger held her nerve to finish confidently beyond Yu Zhu.

China vs England match stats Statsperform

Armed with a two-goal advantage, the Lionesses showed no signs of slowing down before HT, and their positive approach was rewarded when James swept in a brilliant third from the edge of the box, giving England a commanding lead at the interval.

That goal looked to have put China on the brink of elimination, but the Steel Roses were handed a lifeline early in the second half when Lucy Bronze was adjudged to have handled in the box, allowing Wang Shuang to step up and convert from the spot.

James put in a stunning performance for England Statsperform, Profimedia

Determined to reassert their control in the contest, England quickly restored their three-goal cushion as Jess Carer found James at the back post, who guided a sublime first-time volley into the far corner.

A statement performance from the European champions continued to deliver right up until the final whistle, with Chloe Kelly and Rachel Daly adding late gloss to the scoreline, as the Lionesses finished top of Group D with three wins from three, setting up a last-16 clash with Nigeria.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Lauren James (England)