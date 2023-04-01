Unconvincing England hang on against Denmark to stand on verge of knockout stages

England made it two wins from two at the FIFA Women's World Cup (WWC), but they were again made to work hard for victory, scraping past Denmark 1-0 to stretch the Dane’s losing run in WWC matches against fellow UEFA representatives to four matches.

After a sluggish start to their WWC campaign in a narrow 1-0 win against Haiti, all eyes were on European champions England here. Clearly unhappy with her side’s performance in their opener, coach Sarina Weigman made two changes to the XI who limped past Haiti and her changes paid instant dividends.

Lauren James was drafted in from the start and she showcased her quality inside the opening ten minutes, stepping in off the left and curling home a sumptuous effort to fire England into an early lead.

James was the standout player for England Statsperform, Profimedia

Despite being so comfortable and dominant in the game, England’s narrow lead was certainly concerning. And those concerns were almost realised when Denmark’s talismanic forward Pernille Harder was afforded a yard of space in the area, but fortunately for the Lionesses, her effort was easily gathered by Mary Earps.

It wasn’t all good news in the first half for England though, as they had to watch the influential Keira Walsh leave the field on a stretcher after sustaining an injury, one Weigman will hope isn’t tournament ending.

England vs Denmark match stats Statsperform

In truth, HT probably arrived at an opportune moment for England, who were visibly rattled after that injury. But having had the 15 minute interval to soak up Weigman’s instructions, the Lionesses stepped up their game after the break, despite their retained inability to double their advantage.

England’s struggles to kill the game left the door gently ajar for Denmark, but they themselves were also struggling with potency in front of goal, with Amalie Vangsgaard’s header which crashed back off the post the closest they came to an equaliser.

England got over the line in the end against Denmark Profimedia

Although it was another less-than-convincing performance, three points was the ultimate prize here for England, who will be keen to point out they’re aiming to peak at the right time in this tournament. The Lionesses now have one foot in the last-16, and their progression could be secured later today pending the outcome of China’s clash with Haiti.

Denmark’s quest for a knockout spot will rumble on to the final day, but they remain in the driving seat to claim the second qualification spot in Group D.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Lauren James (England)