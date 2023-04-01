Japan impress again as they beat Norway and move into the last eight

Hinata Miyazawa was in inspired form again as Japan strolled into the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup, beating Norway 3-1 in Wellington.

After finishing top of Group C with their best-ever goal return at this stage of a WWC, Japan were intent on continuing their front-foot approach in the knockout rounds. In a blistering opening 10 minutes, Risa Shimizu’s dipping cross nearly looped into the net over Aurora Mikalsen, and Mina Tanaka’s header was cleared off the line by Sophie Haug.

Japan earned their reward for a positive start as Miyazawa’s drilled cross was inadvertently diverted in by Ingrid Syrstad Engen’s skewed clearance.

But Norway responded almost immediately, as a rapid counterattack finished with Vilde Boe Risa crossing for Guro Reiten, whose towering header flew into the top corner to give the Grasshoppers their 100th World Cup goal.

The leveller did little to stem the Japanese tide and Shimizu restored the lead after the break when she seized on Boe Risa’s loose pass in the penalty area and fired into the net from close range.

Japan continued to dictate the tempo of play, but a late Norwegian flurry saw Haug head inches wide before an unmarked Karina Saevik dragged her shot past the post.

Ultimately, the late Norwegian attempts were in vain though, as Miyazawa moved to the top of the Golden Boot table by clinically curling past Mikalsen to send Japan through to the quarter-finals.

Futoshi Ikeda’s Japan once again showed their dominance that has yielded 13 tournament goals and one conceded as they continue to build World Cup momentum.

Norway were second best throughout and showed the confidence of a side that is now winless in seven of their last eight matches as the Grasshoppers crashed out at the last 16 stage for the first time since 2015.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Hinata Miyazawa (Japan)