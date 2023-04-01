La Roja lining up for semi-final after Paralluelo winner

Spain will face either Japan or Sweden in the semi-finals of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup (WWC), following a 2-1 extra-time victory over the Netherlands at the Wellington Regional Stadium.

Playing in their first-ever WWC quarter-final, Spain showed no sign of nerves and dominated their opponents as captain Esther Gonzalez struck her one-on-one effort with the onrushing Daphne van Domselaar wide of the mark in the fifth minute. With the threat of the game’s opening goal coming thick and fast, Spain were left cursing their luck shortly after the quarter-hour mark as van Domselaar redirected Alba Redondo’s header onto the woodwork before the Levante UD striker frustratingly fired the rebound against the post. With half-time on the horizon, La Roja thought they had finally made their dominance pay dividends.

However, VAR was on hand to come to the rescue of the Dutch, advising Stephanie Frappart to inform everyone in attendance that Gonzalez’s goal would not stand after the discovery that she had strayed into an offside position by the finest of margins during the build-up.

The Spanish dominance continued in the second half but they were almost made to pay for not making that count. Once again, referee Frappart was at the centre of attention after she was advised to consult her on-field monitor before announcing that her original decision to award a penalty for a foul on Lineth Beerensteyn would no longer result in a Dutch spot-kick.

VAR’s involvement in potentially deciding the contest was seemingly the main course, as Spain finally benefited when Stefanie van der Gragt was deemed to have handled in the area. Recalled to the La Roja XI in favour of Salma Paralluelo, Mariona Caldentey made no mistake from 12 yards out, firing her penalty beyond van Domselaar in-off the post.

There was to be further drama in Wellington though as van der Gragt atoned for her mistake, sending the game to extra-time in sensational fashion by fiercely striking Victoria Pelova’s perfectly-weighted pass into the corner beyond Cata Coll at the start of stoppage-time. With neither nation able to find a decisive breakthrough in the first half of extra-time, it looked like penalties were on the horizon. That was until substitute Paralluelo struck in the 111th minute, as the Barcelona winger broke free of the Dutch defence to fire an exquisite strike into the far corner past van Domselaar.

Spain vs Netherlands match stats StatsPerform

Victory moves Spain one step closer to lifting their maiden WWC trophy, as La Roja will prepare for a flight to Auckland for their semi-final clash on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the 2019 finalists Netherlands will head home disappointed after finally succumbing to an overall controlling Spanish outfit.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Jennifer Hermoso (Spain)

