Lauren James will be ready if England call, says Chelsea manager Emma Hayes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Lauren James will be ready if England call, says Chelsea manager Emma Hayes
Lauren James will be ready if England call, says Chelsea manager Emma Hayes
James could be set for a return in the final
James could be set for a return in the final
Reuters
England forward Lauren James (21) will be ready to go if selected to play in the Women's World Cup final against Spain after serving her two-match ban, her club manager at Chelsea, Emma Hayes, said on Friday.

James was one of the best players in the tournament in the group stage but missed England's last two matches after receiving a red card for stamping on an opponent in the last 16 match against Nigeria.

Hayes, whose Chelsea team also includes England defenders Millie Bright and Jess Carter, said she had been in touch with James and confirmed the player was excited to be in the frame for selection on Sunday.

"Lauren is an outstanding player and will go on to contribute many more moments for both club and country," she told reporters in Sydney.

James in action in her last match against Nigeria
Reuters

"As always, she will be reflective and she's moved forward from (the red card) and she's very excited to be available for the final.

"Those players are prepared for whatever happens, whatever team (coach) Sarina (Wiegman) picks, I'm sure Lauren will be ready."

Hayes said Wiegman had provided the leader that a "golden generation" of England players needed to fulfil their potential on the global stage, and was certain they would all be prepared for Sunday.

"It's what they've trained for for years ... delivering the job under pressure," she added.

"England have amazing leaders, it's not just Millie Bright, it's across the team. Mary Earps, Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood, Keira Walsh, Rachel Daly.

"There's senior players there that know how to deliver on all fronts, and collectively as a team. They're ready."

Hayes said she would be backing England to claim a first world title on Sunday but did not think it would be easy.

"I think Spain will try to pin England into a five back so that tactical battle will be interesting," she said.

"I think England have the pace, the power, the attacking threats to cause problem but in (Aitana) Bonmati and (Salma) Paralluelo Spain have players who are of the highest level. For me, the two best teams are in the final.

"I'm English and I want our country to win."

With Vlatko Andonovski having resigned as U.S. coach on Thursday after the early exit from the World Cup of the double defending champions, Hayes was asked whether she was interested in the job.

"I'm very happy at Chelsea, I've made that clear," she said.

"I've been there for 11 years, it's my home. I think the U.S. has most wonderful players. Perhaps the tournament didn't go the way that they wanted, but my focus is on getting home and preparing the team for the start of the season."

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenEnglandJames LaurenSpain
Related Articles
Flashscore's team of the World Cup group stage: A competition full of attacking firepower
'Every kid's dream': Lauren Hemp hails 'special' England team after semi-final success
England's Lucy Bronze elated at reaching Women's World Cup final
Show more
Football
Borussia Dortmund set sights on 'sweet' revenge after bitter title collapse
Chelsea complete signing of Romeo Lavia from Southampton for £58 million
Australia eye victory over Sweden to sign off successful World Cup with medal
Transfer News LIVE: Napoli chasing Vigo's Veiga, Chelsea announce Lavia signing
Updated
Gianni Infantino defends FIFA decision to expand Women's World Cup
Former Arsenal and England forward Theo Walcott retires from football
OPINION: Harry Kane made wise choice over Alan Shearer's goalscoring record
No room for sentiment with third place on the line, says Australia coach Gustavsson
Mutiny cloud finally dissipated as Spain thrive without unhappy players
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Napoli chasing Vigo's Veiga, Chelsea announce Lavia signing
Who's missing? Romero a doubt for Tottenham's clash with Man Utd
Editors' Picks: Kane makes Bundesliga bow as top Premier League teams set for battle
Flashscore Power Rankings for the 2023 Basketball World Cup: The Outsiders

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |