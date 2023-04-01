'Every kid's dream': Lauren Hemp hails 'special' England team after semi-final success

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. 'Every kid's dream': Lauren Hemp hails 'special' England team after semi-final success
'Every kid's dream': Lauren Hemp hails 'special' England team after semi-final success
Lauren Hemp heads the ball back for England
Lauren Hemp heads the ball back for England
Reuters
Lauren Hemp (23) said England would be ready to go again on Sunday against Spain in the Women's World Cup final after enjoying the euphoria of finally getting past the semi-finals by beating Australia on Wednesday.

The European champions exited in the last four at the last two World Cups but a goal and an assist from Player of the Match Hemp helped them to a 3-1 win over the co-hosts at Stadium Australia.

"Oh my god, what a feeling," the forward told reporters. "I felt like there's no words to describe what we all feel right now. It's an unbelievable achievement. Getting to a World Cup final, it's every kid's dream.

"We've got a few days to recover. But then we go again. Because you want to win this obviously now we've got so far."

England took a lead into half-time after a first-half goal from Ella Toone (23) but the Matildas brought the 75,000 crowd back into the game when Sam Kerr (29) scored a stunning long-range equaliser just after the hour mark.

Lauren Hemp's match stats against Australia
Profimedia, StatsPerform

Hemp soon put England back in front when she pounced on a defensive error before her stunning reverse pass put her strike partner Alessia Russo (24) in for the third goal to kill off any chance of an Australia comeback.

"I feel like as a team, we've got such an inner belief or we're so confident as a group no matter what happens on the outside, no matter who we come up against every challenge we've managed to solve," Hemp added.

"Every game we've managed to come out on top and I feel like this team is so special. Obviously you seen last year how successful we were.

"We want to do the same again. You want to go one step further. And yeah, we've all got a dream and I feel like we're really pushing each other to be the best that we can..."

Follow Sunday's final with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenHemp LaurenEnglandAustraliaSpainRusso AlessiaToone Ella
Related Articles
England's Lucy Bronze elated at reaching Women's World Cup final
Sweden and Spain gear up for 'high pressure' Women's World Cup semi-final
'Buzzing' Alessia Russo proud of Lionesses for 'digging deep' in Colombia win
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Al-Nassr pushing for Laporte, Neymar completes move to Al Hilal
Updated
Tottenham's Hugo Lloris in advanced talks with Lazio over move
Updated
Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber sidelined with ACL injury, set to undergo surgery
Harry Kane says he joined Bayern to push his limits after Spurs departure
Australia coach Tony Gustavsson rues what might have been after England loss
'This team is ruthless': Sarina Wiegman hails England's World Cup spirit
Sheffield United sign midfielder free agent Tom Davies on three-year deal
UEFA president Ceferin calls on Europe to end "cancer" of football violence
Most Read
England through to World Cup final after outlasting hosts Australia despite Kerr stunner
Transfer News LIVE: Al-Nassr pushing for Laporte, Neymar completes move to Al Hilal
Neymar Junior: The dazzling Crown Prince of Brazil who failed to become King
Al Hilal announce the signing of Brazil forward Neymar from Paris St Germain

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |