Netherlands aim to turn World Cup dream into reality after 2019 runners-up finish

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Netherlands aim to turn World Cup dream into reality after 2019 runners-up finish
Netherlands aim to turn World Cup dream into reality after 2019 runners-up finish
Lieke Martens of the Netherlands thinks the Dutch can go the whole way at the World Cup
Lieke Martens of the Netherlands thinks the Dutch can go the whole way at the World Cup
Reuters
Lieke Martens (30) said the Netherlands have their sights set on their maiden Women's World Cup glory as the forward prepares to play for the third time at the showpiece event, which gets underway in Australia and New Zealand next month.

The Paris St Germain player was part of the Dutch side that finished as runners-up after a disappointing penalty shootout loss to the United States.

Martens, who won three successive league titles and the Champions League during her time at Barcelona, helped her county win the European Championship in 2017 - where she was voted the best player at the tournament and also won the UEFA women's Player of the Year.

"Yes, you do dream about that (winning the World Cup)," Martens told FIFA in an interview. "And I think it is very good that you keep trying to make that dream a reality.

"If we were to win, it would be complete. I would have won everything that I ever dreamt of winning. It will be a tough challenge, but nothing is impossible.

"I'm going to give everything I can to be as prepared as I can be. I also trust in this team. I just hope we can get into the flow."

The expectations on the Dutch team have increased since their Euro win, and Martens said that dealing with the growing pressure has been an adjustment but believes that her side can thrive and embrace the challenge.

The Netherlands are currently ranked ninth in the FIFA rankings.

"Suddenly, after the Euro win, people expect a lot from us," Martens said. "I think we dealt with that well as a team. We have slowly grown into it, and we are still dealing with it.

"People expect us to always be able to battle for the grand prizes, and we have given ourselves that standard. The character in the team is back and maybe we can achieve something beautiful again at this World Cup."

Andries Jonker's side will kick off their World Cup campaign against Portugal on July 3rd before taking on record-four-time winners the United States on July 27th.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenMartens LiekeNetherlandsParis SG
Related Articles
US remain top in FIFA rankings before Women's World Cup
Euro clubs' body wary of early Women's World Cup call-ups
Thousands of fans cross Sydney Harbour Bridge ahead of Women's World Cup
Show more
Football
Miami-bound Messi recalls 'massive disappointment' of PSG Champions League woes
From Becks to Zlatan: The top 10 players to have played in MLS in the modern era
Transfer News LIVE: Barcelona want Brozovic, Premier League clubs fight for Van de Ven
Updated
McKennie and Dest's Gold Cup absence to count toward CONCACAF suspension
Brandon Vazquez scores late equaliser to save USA from Jamaica defeat in Gold Cup opener
Euro U21 roundup: Georgia come back against Belgium, Spain and Ukraine through to quarters
Updated
Why Marcus Thuram could be the perfect striker for Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan
'Proud' Michael Boxall praises New Zealand team-mates after Qatar racism storm
CONCACAF suspends two USA players and two Mexico players after Nations League semi-final
What Bournemouth fans can expect from new signing Justin Kluivert under Andoni Iraola
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Barcelona want Brozovic, Premier League clubs fight for Van de Ven
Euro U21 roundup: Georgia come back against Belgium, Spain and Ukraine through to quarters
Alcaraz beats Korda to reach Queen's final, De Minaur awaits after defeating Rune
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24