New Zealand players hope World Cup will leave lasting legacy in rugby-mad homeland

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. New Zealand players hope World Cup will leave lasting legacy in rugby-mad homeland
New Zealand players hope World Cup will leave lasting legacy in rugby-mad homeland
The World Cup has proven popular in New Zealand
The World Cup has proven popular in New Zealand
Reuters
The Women's World Cup has drawn record crowds in co-host New Zealand, with early concerns about ticket sales in the small island nation that predominantly supports rugby long forgotten. But will the tournament leave a lasting legacy in the country after teams have packed up and camera lights have been dimmed?

Ben Bate, head of women's football at Auckland United, said clubs must play a role in getting more eyes on the sport, either in person or online.

"A lot of it is engagement from the clubs and the federation - I think that's key," Bate said.

"The more we can get on TV - obviously streaming is a great thing, but having access to that and having the kids know where to find all those different leagues. So many different leagues. Knowing which one to find is a struggle at times."

New Zealand will have hosted 29 matches over the course of the tournament, including the Football Ferns' thrilling 1-0 victory over Norway, New Zealand's first World Cup win in six appearances.

Spain's 5-1 win over Switzerland in the last-16 drew 43,217 fans to Auckland's Eden Park, the most fans to watch a football game - male or female - in the country.

Half of the tournament's 32 teams were based in New Zealand, often sharing training facilities with local clubs.

"I think (women's soccer) has a really bright future," said Caleb Ward, interim women's coach at Western Springs Association Football Club, who hosted Norway.

"To see New Zealanders start to embrace it is really cool, and hopefully we get the knock-on effect of more people participating."

Charlie Dunn, a centre-back for Western Springs, said she has to actively promote soccer to her friends.

"Especially girls' football, you have to promote that a lot over boys football, rugby or something," the 16-year-old said. "But I think most people are kind of getting more into the football because the World Cup's been here. So, it's developing more."

New Zealand has only one professional team, the Wellington Phoenix Football Club who play in the Australian A-League. New Zealand's top women play in Europe, the NWSL in the United States and on Australian pro teams.

Jess Philpot, a 24-year-old defender for Auckland United Football Club, sees money as the key to development.

"I think just continuing to invest in women's football is going to do wonders," she said.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenNew Zealand
Related Articles
Teenager Guzman to join Colombia's youth push at World Cup as Colombia face Jamaica
Argentina exit World Cup without a win but with hopes of a brighter future
Lyon sign France forward Diani on four-year deal after leaving PSG for free in June
Show more
Football
'Makes no sense whatsoever' - Players worry as FIFA pushes for longer injury time
Germany can deliver at Euro 2024 despite current bad form, says FA Vice President
Australia to pore over friendly win over France before World Cup rematch
Transfer News LIVE: Man City pursuing Paqueta, Weghorst joins Hoffenheim
Updated
Nottingham Forest sign American goalkeeper Matt Turner from Arsenal
West Ham reportedly agree deal in principle with Man Utd for Harry Maguire
Professional Footballers' Association chief warns of disaster over new added-time rules
Colombia 'dreaming big' ahead of World Cup quarter-final against England
Liverpool captain Van Dijk understands 'doubts' over lack of recruitment
Most Read
What to look out for in the first round of 2023/24 Premier League season
Transfer News LIVE: Man City pursuing Paqueta, Weghorst joins Hoffenheim
Fan dies after violent clashes before match between AEK Athens and Dinamo Zagreb
New-look Chelsea desperate to stop the rot as pivotal Premier League season looms

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |