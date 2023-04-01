Nigeria secure spot in knockout stages after drab stalemate with Ireland

Despite failing to beat the Republic of Ireland, Nigeria booked their spot in the FIFA Women’s World Cup (WWC) knockout stages as they extended their unbeaten run to seven matches with a goalless draw.

With half an eye on Group B’s other clash between Australia and Canada, Nigeria knew a victory here would likely see them top the group. The Aussies taking an early lead certainly helped their quest for supremacy, but Nigeria themselves nearly got off to a perfect start when Asisat Oshoala broke free in behind the Irish defence. However, her effort was unusually wayward, letting the already eliminated Ireland off the hook as they continued their search for a first-ever WWC point.

Ireland vs Nigeria stats Statsperform

Goalmouth action was certainly at a premium before the break, but with Nigeria looking fairly comfortable in the group’s second place, the pressure was off them a little, though they would undoubtedly have been acutely aware of the permutations needed to top the group.

In spite of that incentive, Nigeria’s opening to the second half was largely uninspiring and were in fact indebted to a last-ditch Oluwatosin Demehin block to deny Katie McCabe an almost certain opener.

Ucheibe was the player of the match Statsperform, Profimedia

The game was still hanging in the balance entering the final stages, and with Australia holding a healthy lead against Canada, Nigeria simply needed a goal to snatch top spot.

Try as they might, Nigeria couldn’t force the issue and were forced to settle for a goalless draw that ensured they finish the group in second place and must now wait patiently to await who they will face in the last-16. The picture isn’t quite as positive for Ireland, who crashed out at the group stage on their WWC debut.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Christy Ucheibe (Nigeria)