Nike to sell women's goalkeeper kits after facing backlash for not doing so

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Nike to sell women's goalkeeper kits after facing backlash for not doing so
Nike to sell women's goalkeeper kits after facing backlash for not doing so
People can now buy an Earps shirt
People can now buy an Earps shirt
Reuters
Nike will make its women's teams goalkeeper kits available for fans to buy, the sportswear giant said on Thursday following a petition supported by England keeper Mary Earps.

While fans were able to buy their national teams' replica kits, the goalkeeper's jersey was not on sale during the women's World Cup, which led to criticism from Golden Glove winner Earps and a petition shared by her which had over 150,000 signatures.

The England men's goalkeeper jersey is available to buy.

Nike issued a statement after the World Cup final to say it understood the desire for a retail version of the women's jersey and was working towards solutions for future tournaments.

"Nike has secured limited quantities of goalkeeper jerseys for England, US, France and the Netherlands to be sold through the Federation websites over the coming days," Nike told Reuters.

"We recognise that during the tournament we didn't serve those fans who wished to show their passion and support to the squad's goalkeepers.

We are committed to retailing women's goalkeeping jerseys for major tournaments in the future."

Nike lost earnings potential after the US women's team suffered their earliest-ever World Cup exit, but England's run to the final provided an extra source of income.

Spain beat England 1-0 in the final.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenEnglandEarps Mary
Related Articles
England's World Cup star Earps questions Nike over goalkeeper shirt statement
England not focusing on Lauren James' absence before quarter-final clash with Colombia
'Urgent' investigation into Luis Rubiales demanded by Spain's government
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Veiga on his way to Saudi Arabia, City announce Doku signing
Updated
Manchester City complete signing of Belgium winger Jeremy Doku from Rennes
Editors' Picks: Newcastle and Liverpool face off, FedEx Cup winner to be decided
Inter in the market for defensive reinforcements ahead of Cagliari meeting
Chelsea swoop up more talent, signing Brazilian teenager Washington from Santos
Why Saudi Arabia's billion-dollar football binge is a race against time
Mudryk the latest to be added to Chelsea's mounting injury list, Pochettino confirms
Aymeric Laporte leaves Manchester City to join Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr
High-flying Brighton still soaring like a seagull despite big-name exits
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Veiga on his way to Saudi Arabia, City announce Doku signing
Lionel Messi into another final after producing heroics for Miami yet again
Five Premier League transfer scenarios to keep an eye on at the end of the window
Lionel Messi not thinking about retirement, wants to 'enjoy every moment'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |